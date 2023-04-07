Pinkberry Rejoices in the Fresh Flavors of Spring with White Peach Frozen Yogurt and Two New Shaken Teas Available for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com) introduces the new White Peach frozen yogurt, now available in participating stores nationwide for a limited time until June 22, 2023.

Pinkberry White Peach Swirl and Shaken Teas (PRNewswire)

Like biting into a fresh, juicy peach, the new White Peach tart frozen yogurt captures the cool, bright flavors of the season. The new swirl is topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and strawberry peach puree.

In addition, Pinkberry is adding two new shaken teas to menus this spring. The vibrant Dragon Berry Shaken Tea is brewed with hibiscus tea, lightly sweetened with dragon fruit and wildberry flavored syrups, shaken over ice and served with fresh blueberries and raspberries. The refreshing Peach Mango Shaken Tea is brewed with summer peach tea, sweetened with peach and mango flavored syrup, shaken over ice and served with fresh mango and strawberries.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new limited time swirl and shaken teas," said Melissa Hubbell, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Our White Peach tart frozen yogurt combines all the revitalizing flavors of the season and our new Dragon Berry and Peach Mango Shaken Teas will refresh and rejuvenate our guests on those warm spring and summer days ahead!"

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

White Peach™

Promotional Combination:

White Peach™ frozen yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and strawberry peach puree

Promotional Shaken Teas:

Dragon Berry™

Peach Mango™

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 3,00 locations in 35 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

