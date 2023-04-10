ASEAN Business Communities Echo the Resumption of the 133rd Canton Fair Offline Exhibition

GUANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhang Sihong, Deputy Secretary General of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, led a working group on a 10-day tour to three ASEAN countries - Indonesia, Malaysia, and Cambodia, as part of the efforts to publicize and promote the current status of the 133rd ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") and to attract more ASEAN companies to attend, receiving wide attention from the business communities in these countries.

(PRNewswire)

As China's neighbors, ASEAN countries represent an important market and source of buyers. Various publicity and promotion activities were carried out based on the local market characteristics, including:

held three promotional meetings and one symposium;





visited government departments involved in trade promotion, such as the Market Development and Export Information, Ministry of Trade, Republic of Indonesia , the Ministry of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia , Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia , and Indonesian Chinese Entrepreneur Association, Indonesia China Business Council, Indonesian Chinese Entrepreneur Association of East Java Branch, Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce, Malaysia Promas International Business Society, Cambodia Chamber of Commerce and other industrial and commercial institutions;





paid research visits to the Jakarta International Expo, Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center, and Kuala Lumpur Convention Center;





visited and communicated with local business partners, including Kawan Lama Group, Maspion Group, ES International Event and other important customers, and visited, popular e-commerce platform Lazada, Indonesian local e-commerce service company Egogohub, and Zto Express ( Cambodia ), the cross-border logistics company, to discuss the development trends of the online business of the Fair.

The working group conveyed the latest Canton Fair preparations and information on business opportunities to the ASEAN business community through a series of publicity and promotion activities, demonstrating the market opportunities from China. Meanwhile, the group learned firsthand opinions and suggestions from local partners on Canton Fair services through face-to-face, in-depth conversations.

In the future, China Foreign Trade Centre will stay in close contact with business organizations in the ASEAN region, set up a daily cooperation mechanism, encourage the standardization of promotion and services at the Canton Fair, and bring dynamism to China-ASEAN business cooperation through the Canton Fair platform.

For latest news regarding the upcoming 133rd Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canton Fair