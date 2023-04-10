Harmonic Reaches New Heights in Streaming and Broadcast at the 2023 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it continues to enhance its market-leading on-premises and SaaS solutions by bringing new innovations for video streaming and broadcast delivery to the 2023 NAB Show. As the company's global deployments grow rapidly, Harmonic will highlight how it is taking video to the next level with the most advanced, scalable solutions for live sports streaming, targeted advertising, personalized channel origination, cloud playout, ATSC 3.0 delivery and more.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"If you're watching live sports events today, you're probably watching Harmonic in action," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, video products at Harmonic. "We've seen incredible momentum behind live sports streaming at scale; playout for on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployments; FAST and ATSC 3.0 broadcast delivery, enabled by our state-of-the-art, market-leading solutions. At this year's NAB Show, we are excited to share several innovations for the media and entertainment industry including a game-changing new SaaS based on our field-proven SSAI technology."

At the NAB Show, Harmonic will highlight its VOS®360 SaaS platform and XOS advanced media processor, which enable media companies and service providers to:

Stream live sports at scale: Learn how to stream live sports reliably and at scale with pristine quality up to UHD HDR, low latency and targeted advertising for millions of concurrent viewers.

Maximize ad revenue: Get the first look at Harmonic's new stand-alone server-side ad insertion (SSAI) SaaS solution for delivering streaming services with enhanced addressability at scale.

Benefit from cloud playout: Explore the advantages of an end-to-end cloud-native playout solution, boasting automated linear channel lineups for FAST distribution, simplified branded HTML5 graphics creation for live content with Flowics, and an expanded ecosystem for cloud playout to address a myriad of video streaming and broadcast workflows, reduce costs, increase operational efficiencies and boost monetization.

Accelerate with ATSC 3.0: See how our industry-leading solution is powering hybrid ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 broadcast deployments across the U.S.

Innovative Demonstrations with Partners

Harmonic will highlight key collaborations with industry leaders that enhance its video streaming and broadcast offerings throughout the show floor, including VOS360 demonstrations on both AWS and Microsoft Azure booths, NEXTGEN TV delivery with the ATSC Forum, powerful hybrid on-premises and cloud playout workflows controlled by Aveco and Crispin automation systems, and flawless UHD HDR streaming experiences with the UHD Forum.

Must-See Conference Session

Jean Macher, senior SaaS solutions director at Harmonic, will speak at the 2023 NAB Show Streaming Summit. The panel session, "Defining the Live Sports Streaming Experience: Today's Trends and Tomorrow's Opportunities," takes place on April 17 at 1:30 p.m.

To schedule a meeting with Harmonic in booth W2801, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/nab-show . Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com .

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.