Travelers Can Explore Four Different Regions with Holland America Line's 2024-2025 West Coast Cruises

Ships set sail for Hawaii, Mexico, Pacific Coast and through the Panama Canal with convenient roundtrip departures from San Diego and Vancouver

SEATTLE, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line has opened cruise bookings for its 2024-2025 West Coast season from San Diego, California, and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Sailings from these two North American homeports allow guests to see the world from their doorstep, without international air or by taking an easy flight from Canada.

Travelers can set out from the West Coast to explore the vibrant cultures of Mexico, Hawaii's aloha spirit, the charming seaside escapes of the Pacific Coast and the famed Panama Canal on five ships across 42 cruises. Sailings are roundtrip from San Diego, roundtrip from Vancouver, or begin or end in either of the two ports.

"Holland America Line continues to cultivate our North America homeport cruises to offer a diverse range of destinations without the need for long-haul air," said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer. "Our West Coast departures are a rich collection of close-to-home itineraries, and by offering the ability to book back-to-back cruises in different regions our guests can check off more of their must-do travel experiences in one vacation."

From September 2024 through May 2025, guests can embark cruises ranging from a four-day voyage along the Pacific Coast to a 21-day transit of the Panama Canal. Itineraries are uniquely curated to include popular ports alongside lesser-visited locales that showcase the natural beauty, cultural diversity and rich history of each region.

This season, Holland America Line is featuring more Panama Canal Collectors' Voyages that begin with a Hawaii cruise and expand the canal transit experience to the eastern Caribbean. Many of the other cruises also can be extended into Collectors' Voyages to create the ultimate exploration with more economical fares than booking the cruises individually. Ranging from 14 to 31 days, these longer journeys combine nonrepeating, back-to-back itineraries, enabling guests to visit more than one region.

Highlights of the 2024-25 Mexico Cruise Season:

Two ships offer Mexico itineraries: Koningsdam and Zaandam.

All Mexico cruises are roundtrip from San Diego .

Seven-day "Mexican Riviera" cruises feature Puerto Vallarta , Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas .

The seven-day " Baja Peninsula and Sea of Cortez" itinerary visits La Paz , Loreto and Cabo San Lucas .

The 10-day "Mexican Riviera and Sea of Cortez" itinerary includes all five of the ports on the seven-day itineraries; the 11-day adds Manzanillo, Mexico .

Highlights of the 2024-25 Hawaii Cruise Season:

Cruises to Hawaii are aboard Koningsdam and Zaandam.

Itineraries are roundtrip from San Diego or roundtrip from Vancouver .

16-day "Circle Hawaii" roundtrip from San Diego visits Honolulu , Lahaina , Hilo and Kona, all in Hawaii , as well as Ensenada, Mexico .

17-day "Circle Hawaii" roundtrip from Vancouver visits Nawiliwili, Lahaina , Hilo , Honolulu (overnight) and Kona. The 17-day roundtrip from San Diego features a one-day call at Honolulu and adds Ensenada .

18-day "Circle Hawaii" is roundtrip from San Diego and calls at Lahaina , Hilo , Honolulu (overnight), Nawiliwili, Kona and Ensenada .

The overnight call at Honolulu allows guests extra time to visit Pearl Harbor , Waikiki Beach, Diamond Head State Monument or enjoy an authentic luau.

Highlights of the 2024-2025 Pacific Northwest and Coast Cruise Season:

Five ships will cruise along the West Coast of the United States for the season: Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Westerdam and Zaandam.

Itineraries are roundtrip from San Diego , roundtrip from Vancouver , or between Vancouver and San Diego .

"Pacific Coastal" itineraries are four and five days and sail between San Diego and Vancouver . The four-day features a call at Avalon or Santa Barbara, California , and the five-day visits San Francisco, California , with a late-night departure from the city.

"Classic California Coast" is seven days roundtrip from San Diego and calls at Avalon or Santa Barbara , plus San Francisco (overnight) and Ensenada .

"Wine Country and Pacific Northwest" is from San Diego to Vancouver . The six-day includes Avalon and San Francisco ; the seven-day adds an overnight at San Francisco ; Astoria, Oregon ; and Victoria, British Columbia , Canada.

A four-day itinerary roundtrip from Vancouver departing April 22, 2025 , calls at Seattle, Washington , and Victoria .

Several one-day "Pacific Northwest" getaways between Vancouver and Seattle offer a quick taste of Holland America Line.

Highlights of the 2024-2025 Panama Canal Cruise Season:

Three ships transit the Panama Canal: Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Zaandam.

Cruises sail between Vancouver , Seattle or San Diego and Fort Lauderdale, Florida .

Guests enjoy a daylight transit of the Panama Canal, with commentary on the open decks detailing the amazing feat of the man-made marvel.

Transits range from 14 to 21 days and include a combination of calls in Aruba , California , Canada , Colombia , Costa Rica , Guatemala , Mexico , Panama and Turks and Caicos.

Many Panama Canal cruises include a call at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line's award-winning private island in the Bahamas .

Early Booking Bonus Offers

For a limited time, when guests book newly opened 2024-2025 Hawaii, Mexico, Pacific Coast and Panama Canal cruises with Have It All, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests also can take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when select cruises open for sale. Guests must book these cruises by June 22, 2023, to receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

