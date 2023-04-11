Alexandre Wentzo Appointed CEO of iGrafx

TUALATIN, Ore. and PORTLAND, Ore., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iGrafx, a worldwide leader in digital business transformation and process management, today announces the appointment of Alexandre Wentzo to Chief Executive Officer. As iGrafx's President and Chief Revenue Officer, Mr. Wentzo was appointed as CEO due to his deep industry experience and strong executive leadership track record in business process management and SaaS software.

"We are excited for the next stage of accelerated growth and global expansion for iGrafx with Alexandre at its helm. We look forward to Alexandre and his leadership team maximizing the full potential of iGrafx and delivering sustainable and long-term growth for the company by continuing to focus on meeting and exceeding the needs of the market and its customers," said Matt McDonald, Partner at Banneker Partners and iGrafx board director.

Over the past year, Mr. Wentzo has been a key contributor to iGrafx, working closely alongside former CEO, Teesee Murray, who helped to prepare the foundation for the future trajectory of the business.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO and lead this company into its next phase of growth," said Mr. Wentzo. "iGrafx is a dynamic company that has successfully evolved to meet the demands of an ever-changing business environment. I look forward to expanding the adoption of our leading business transformation software and continuing to ensure we deliver world-class products and tangible value to our customers and partners."

As an industry leader in various SaaS companies, Mr. Wentzo has a significant portfolio of experience, including Casewise where he rose from Account Executive to CEO, leading to its successful acquisition by Erwin. He then went to Signavio where he was Senior Vice President of Americas and drove significant growth in these markets prior to Signavio's acquisition by SAP. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President for the APAC & Japan regions, the ISV marketplace, and Private Equity for Celonis. He holds various advisory and board roles helping entrepreneurs, companies and non-profit organizations.

For more information about iGrafx and Alexandre Wentzo, please visit igrafx.com .

About iGrafx

iGrafx, a leader in intelligent process management, enables the world's largest enterprises to turn process into a competitive advantage. The iGrafx platform, Process360 Live, captures and connects critical business operations for process mining, analysis, modeling, and optimization.

