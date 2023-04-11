JD Matthews Joins Assembly™ Health, Further Expanding Assembly's Medical Billing Offerings

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly™ Health has partnered with JD Matthews Medical Billing Specialists (JD Matthews), expanding its billing expertise to more than 40 specialties, including cardiology, orthopedics, and dermatology. JD Matthews represents Assembly's fifth physician Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) partnership in the past two years, furthering Assembly's mission to deliver world-class revenue cycle innovation to healthcare organizations, providers, and patients.

The Virginia-based JD Matthews joins Alabama-based ClinicAnywhere, Massachusetts-based APS Medical Billing Solutions, Wyoming-based SYFR, and Maryland-based Doctors' Choice Medical Services. The five companies collectively bring decades of RCM expertise that spans diverse specialties, geographies, and payers.

"We're thrilled to have JD Matthews on board and to build on our previous successes adding best-in-class RCM businesses to Assembly," said Jack Fitzgibbons, CEO of Assembly Health. "Whether a practice is trying to accommodate growth at scale or facing economic headwinds, Assembly is committed to being a trusted revenue cycle management partner. The addition of more RCM experts and innovators to our team helps us fulfill that commitment."

Based in Chicago, Assembly provides Revenue Cycle Management services to hundreds of practices and thousands of providers nationwide. The company's RCM platform is designed to integrate with any electronic medical records system, allowing providers to benefit from revenue-accelerating technologies and processes without disrupting front-office operations. Assembly currently bills several billions of dollars in claims annually and ensures a high clean claim rate through deep technical expertise and precision-built processes. Clients that switch to Assembly experience an increased net collection rate of 10%, on average.

"We are very excited to join Assembly Health," said Lynn Miller, Co-founder and Principal of JD Matthews. "Assembly's operational and technological investments and long-term focus on market leadership will help us grow our business beyond what we dreamed possible 25 years ago. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to continue delivering revenue cycle results with a hands-on client approach."

