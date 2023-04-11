Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Shareholders Vote "FOR" All Company Proposals

ISS Supports Approval of Reverse Stock Split

UNION, N.J., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) (the "Company" or "BBBY") today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), a leading independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firm, recommends that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shareholders vote "FOR" all proposals detailed in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed on April 5, 2023. The Company's upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held on May 9, 2023 at 10:00 am EDT.

In its report dated April 10, 2023, ISS noted the following:

- The risk to shareholders of non-approval is specific and severe.

- The reverse stock split may enable the company to raise sufficient equity capital.

- The company has not demonstrated imprudent use of its authorized shares in the past three years.

Copies of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s proxy and voting materials are being delivered to investors, and to brokerage firms holding shares on behalf of investors in street name. Various distribution agents are responsible for forwarding proxy materials on behalf of banks, brokers and other nominees. Such investors are encouraged to reach out to their brokers if proxy materials have not yet been forwarded to them by their brokers by the end of this week.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise primarily in the Home and Baby markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com.

