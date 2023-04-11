magic bullet® Launches Artist-Designed Wraps to Celebrate Creativity and Self-Expression In and Out of the Kitchen

magic bullet® also announces its new partnership with Canstruction, a global hunger relief non-profit that creates art from canned goods.

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its recent rebrand, magic bullet® is excited to give away a limited number of artist-designed product wraps to inspire its modern consumers to get creative in the kitchen.

Last year, the glowed-up magic bullet® brand introduced itself to Gen Z consumers as their new kitchen BFF. As part of its makeover, the brand launched a refreshed product line that provides fun, versatile, and accessible appliances to cooks of all levels, and promoted it in a new brand voice that aims to convey the joyous deliciousness of self-exploration. To celebrate the brand's core values of creativity, individuality, and self-expression, magic bullet® created these new artist wraps, sending its 2000s-era infomercials off in style.

"magic bullet®'s new branding and wraps puts a refreshed spin on the brand for a new audience that cares deeply about individuality and authenticity," said John Olson, Brand Manager at magic bullet®. "Our hope is that the brand and new decorative accessories not only add a splash of color to consumers' countertops, but further emphasize the power of self-expression in our lives and in the kitchen."

To design the imaginative wraps, magic bullet® teamed up with three talented artists — Shanée Benjamin (she/her), Jiaqi Wang (she/her), and Spencer Gabor (he/him) — each of whom drew from personal inspiration and put their own twist on inspiring consumers' cooking creativity. All three wraps fit snugly around the base of the magic bullet® Original Blender without impeding functionality and are made of durable, waterproof, and easy-to-clean material.

In addition to distributing these unique wraps, magic bullet® is supporting its Gen Z audience through philanthropic outreach. Since this is the generation currently hit hardest by food insecurity1, magic bullet® has partnered with Canstruction — a global hunger relief non-profit organization that hosts events in cities across the world to benefit food banks in local communities.

This September, magic bullet® will sponsor Canstruction Orange County 's month-long competition in conjunction with Festival of the Children at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California. Canstruction marries creativity with its cause, and its events consist of competitions where participants design and build sculptures out of canned food. At the end of each event, the cans that were used in constructing these pieces are donated to local food banks. Each year, Canstruction Orange County donates roughly 65,000 pounds of food to The OC Food Bank, a program of the Community Action Partnership of Orange County.

"We are thankful for magic bullet®'s generous donation and support in helping us end hunger and malnutrition in our community," said Gregory Scott, President & CEO of Community Action Partnership of Orange County. "This September's event is sure to be an exciting showcase of the powers of community, food, and creativity."

For a limited time while supplies last, consumers can redeem a wrap for free with the purchase of a magic bullet® Original Blender. Simply visit themagicbullet.com and use the promo code 'EXPRESSION' at checkout. To learn more about magic bullet®'s exclusive wraps, three artist partners, and Canstruction partnership, please visit nutribullet.com/blog/introducing-magic-bullet-artist-wraps/ and follow @themagicbullet on Instagram and @themagicbulletofficial on TikTok .

We all know the kitchen is where the real magic happens, and at magic bullet®, we want you to let your creativity flow. For us, it's not about perfect measurements or extreme precision, it's about the remixes, substitutions, and happy accidents that make your dishes uniquely your own. From personal blenders to air fryers and beyond, our products provide an all-in-one assist to help you mix it up, whether you're blending a juicy colada, throwing together a fire salsa, or crisping up some irresistibly flavorful wings. We're not here to make sure you "get it right" – we're here so you can let loose, mess around, and have lots of tasty fun along the way. That's how you find your flavor. That's magic bullet®.

1Campbell, C. (2022, July 15). Gen Z among the hardest hit by food insecurity. The Food Institute. Retrieved February 2, 2023, from https://foodinstitute.com/focus/gen-z-among-the-hardest-hit-by-food-insecurity/

