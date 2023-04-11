Milan Laser Hair Removal Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Carrece Purnell-Scott joins the nation's largest laser hair removal provider.

OMAHA, Neb., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser hair removal giant Milan Laser Hair Removal announced the appointment of Carrece Purnell-Scott as Chief Operating Officer.

Purnell-Scott brings over 20 years of dynamic experience in meeting and exceeding sales, customer satisfaction, revenue, and market share targets while maintaining a positive employee experience. Her biggest goal has been to develop high-performing, inclusive teams that deliver optimal business growth in designated markets.

She comes to Milan Laser from H&R Block, where she served as Vice President of US Retail. Previously, Purnell-Scott was the Regional Director at Bath & Body Works, overseeing store operations in 136 stores located in Southern California, Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Arizona.

"I specialize in operational excellence, talent development and retention, and thinking outside the box, so I'm excited to contribute to Milan Laser's continued success," said Purnell-Scott. "I'm elated to be part of Milan Laser's future and am excited to build on the momentum the team has created over the past decade."

As the leader of Milan Laser's people and processes, Purnell-Scott will report directly to Milan Laser's President, Colleen Papek. She'll be responsible for deepening the company culture and overseeing ongoing business operations within the company.

"Hiring Carrece solidifies Milan's best-in-class team and leads us into 2023 as the strongest we've ever been," said Dr. Shikhar Saxena, co-founder and CEO of Milan Laser. "To say I'm excited about Milan's future and what we can accomplish together would be an understatement."

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider. Milan Laser is a premier employer with more than 280 locations in 30 states and 1,700+ employees nationally. Laser hair removal is all Milan Laser does, performing more than 50,000 treatments each month. Milan Laser provides life-long results for all genders and skin tones in a safe, judgment-free environment, and all treatments are performed by highly trained medical professionals. For more information, visit www.milanlaser.com .

