PerkinElmer alum James Atwood joins Opentrons Labworks to drive robotics innovations and enable accessible, affordable laboratory automation

As General Manager, Atwood will leverage experience in sales and product management within the life science sector to solidify Opentrons' position as a leader in laboratory automation.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opentrons Labworks, Inc ., a life sciences company at the forefront of the Laboratory 4.0 movement, today announced the appointment of James Atwood as General Manager of its Opentrons Robotics Business Unit. With Atwood's expertise in genomics and laboratory research tool development, the company is in a strong position as it expands commercialization of its OT-2 liquid-handling robot and prepares for the next generation of advanced lab automation robots.

"We are excited to welcome James during this exciting period of growth," said Jonathan Brennan-Badal, CEO of Opentrons. "James brings a wealth of experience as a business development manager, showcasing exceptional leadership abilities and an in-depth understanding of sales and product management in the life sciences sector. He is truly the perfect addition to the Opentrons family."

Before joining Opentrons, Atwood was vice president of the omics business division of genomics tool company MOBILion Systems. Previously, Atwood was general manager of applied genomics at lab instrument company PerkinElmer, where he played a key role in developing and deploying innovative solutions in sample disaggregation, liquid handling, microfluidics, nucleic acid extraction, and NGS library preparation.

"Opentrons' unwavering commitment to transforming the landscape of lab automation, making it more accessible and equitable for all, is not only inspiring but also a testament to their visionary approach," Atwood said. "By broadening access to groundbreaking research tools, they empower scientists and researchers worldwide to push the boundaries of knowledge and discovery. It is with immense pride and excitement I join the Opentrons team, contributing my skills and passion to this remarkable endeavor that is truly shaping the future of scientific innovation."

About Opentrons Labworks, Inc.

Opentrons Labworks, Inc., is a disruptive life science company leveraging its integrated lab platform to supercharge the pace of innovation in research and healthcare. Opentrons Labworks is the parent company to business units Opentrons Robotics and Neochromosome . Through Opentrons Robotics, thousands of institutions are automating R&D operations with flexible, easy-to-use liquid-handling lab robots. Through Neochromosome, biopharma and biotech at large can benefit from our world-class genome-scale cell engineering solutions. Learn more at https://www.opentronslabworks.com/ .

