Small to Midsize Nonprofits Rejoice: Neon One Releases Comprehensive Nonprofit Email Report with Key Benchmarks and Insights

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One, a connected nonprofit platform utilized by 6,500 nonprofits, has released a comprehensive report on nonprofit email performance. The report, which evaluated 37,472 email campaigns sent by Neon One clients, provides key benchmarks and insights to help small to mid-sized nonprofits improve their email campaigns' performance and build an engaged community of donors.

48% of donors prefer to receive updates and appeals via email, making an effective email program crucial for nonprofit success. However, data about nonprofit email performance has historically been hard to come by, especially for small to midsize nonprofits. That's where Neon One comes in: The Nonprofit Email Report includes data for small and large nonprofits as well as the average of all emails sent, so nonprofits of all sizes can gauge their own campaigns' performance.

"The Nonprofit Email Report is a critical step forward in our sector as we endeavor to ensure that every nonprofit, not just the well-resourced, has the data needed to make quick decisions that will enable them to connect with people and grow their community of generosity," said Steve Kriter, CEO of Neon One.

The report includes nonprofit-specific email performance benchmarks, tips for improving email campaigns' performance, words and phrases that boost engagement, an analysis of the most engaging email of 2022, practical strategies for creating compelling emails, and expert advice from industry thought leaders.

Science Olympiad, a nonprofit organization that promotes science education through competitive events, wrote the most engaging email of 2022, according to the report. "As a nonprofit organization that values resources and focuses on making a positive impact, we appreciate Neon One's commitment to providing data-driven insights and practical strategies for small to midsize nonprofits," said Jenny Kopach, CEO of Science Olympiad.

