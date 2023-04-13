Best Smart 1080p Projector in 2023 - Ultimea Launches Apollo P40 Projector

LEWES, Del., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimea, a leading brand in the audio-visual industry, is proud to introduce its latest innovation, the Apollo P40 1080P Native Projector. The main value proposition of this projector is to bring the cinema experience to home. With its outstanding features, this projector promises to provide an unparalleled viewing experience for both home entertainment and professional presentations.

Bring the cinema home -Ultimea Apollo P40 1080p native projector with 700 ANSI (PRNewswire)

Bring the Cinema Home with Stunning Brightness Uniformity: 80% higher brightness uniformity brings more details on four edges even in the ambient light. Native 1920x1080 pixels, 4k support and hdr delivers clear and sharp pictures without serration. High transflective mirror, premium LCD panel, with fully sealed optics and 6-layer lens improve the brightness to 700 ANSI lumens. Enjoy the home cinema without the hassle of going to the theater.

Bring the Smart Projection Home: This smart projector adopts auto focus and ±50° digital keystone correction. No need to adjust projector positions all the time. Apollo P40 movie projector intelligently identifies its placement and automatically corrects to a square trapezoid in 3 seconds. It allows you to immerse in a crystal-clear movie world without using the inconvenient focus ring.

5G Wifi and Lighting-Fast Bluetooth: The P40 features 5G dual-band wifi technology for faster transmission and lower latency, ensuring a smooth viewing experience. Built-in two-way Bluetooth 5.0 for easy syncing to soundbars or Bluetooth speakers to boost a cinema-like experience.

Large Cavity Speaker with Built-in DSP: 10W large audio cavity design built-in DSP chip, which provides high treble and deep bass without the need for external speakers. Built-in two-way Bluetooth 5.0 for easy connecting with your smartphones, the wifi projector turns into a private speaker in seconds.

360° All-round Bluetooth Remote: The intelligent and efficient remote control lets you adjust the projector's settings from any angle or direction. This makes it easy to control the projector without being directly in front of it.

In summary, the Ultima Apollo P40 native 1080P projector is a versatile and high-performance projector with advanced features that enjoy a brighter, more vibrant display and provide an excellent viewing experience. Check this best smart 1080P projector under $250 in 2023 on Amazon or Walmart .

