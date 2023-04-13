Curve Launches New Functionality Allowing Customers to Transfer Crypto Rewards to External Wallets

The latest rewards upgrade gives users more flexibility, more options, and more control over digital assets.

LONDON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve1, the financial super app and one-of-a-kind digital wallet that empowers you to maximize rewards from your existing cards and gives you the ability to earn in cashback or in crypto, has announced the launch of a new function that enables its customers to transfer their crypto rewards from merchant transactions to their own digital wallets.

Curve recognizes the importance of providing its customers and the crypto-curious with even more flexibility over digital assets. Curve allows users to "supercharge" their money by combining their existing debit, credit and rewards cards into an all-in-one payment card in its app. When users earn rewards with the Curve app or card, Curve gives them the option to convert those rewards into one of 10 different cryptocurrencies2, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The new feature, which is available to U.S.3 and UK-based Curve customers who hold crypto assets, enables them to easily and securely transfer their rewards to their own digital wallets, including many popular options on the market.

"We understand that many of our customers are invested in a range of cryptocurrencies and want to increase the spending power of their assets at this point in the market," said Shachar Bialick, CEO of Curve. "With this new functionality , we're providing our customers with the freedom to manage their earned rewards as they see fit, whether they want to trade them on exchanges, use them to make purchases, or hold them for long-term investments. It is putting the power back in the hands of the customer."

The launch of this new functionality reinforces Curve's commitment to providing its customers with innovative digital financial services. By enabling its customers the ability to transfer their rewards to wallets of their own choice, Curve is empowering them to make the most of their investments and take hold of their financial future for the next wave of crypto adoption.

Curve, which launched to the public in 2018 and has amassed more than 4 million customers globally, gives customers more control over their existing cards by turning both their physical and digital wallets into one single card, so that they can carry less and supercharge their money. With Curve, customers have full control of their existing accounts, eliminating FX and transaction fees, providing a complete financial and spending picture in one place, enabling better budgeting and maximising rewards without a second thought.

To date, Curve has raised more than $180 million in equity investment and has reached millions of customers around the world with its unique product and innovative partnerships with the likes of Samsung.

For more information, visit www.curve.com

About Curve:

Curve is a financial super app. It is on a mission to be the one-stop-shop for all of a consumer's financial needs; a single point of access to a wide range of financial products and services, bundling together all your money into one smart card and an even smarter app. Unlike other services available in the market today, Curve allows customers to connect and supercharge their legacy banks to the 21st century, without leaving their bank or signing up for a new bank. Curve has over four million customers and is live in 31 markets across the UK and European Economic Area (EEA) and now the US.

Curve supports Mastercard, Visa (debit only in certain markets), and Diners Club networks. The Curve Card and e-money, related to cards issued in the UK, is issued by Curve UK Limited, authorized and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority to issue electronic money (firm reference number 900926). The Curve Card and e-money, related to cards issued in the EEA, is issued by Curve Europe UAB, authorised in Lithuania by the Bank of Lithuania (electronic money institution license No. 73 issued on 22 of October 2020).

1 Curve Card Program is powered by Hatch Bank. Crypto rewards is powered by Zero Hash.

2 Cryptocurrencies include Aave (AAVE), Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Uniswap (UNI) and Stellar (XLM)

3 Crypto transfers not currently available in West Virginia and Maryland.

View original content:

SOURCE Curve