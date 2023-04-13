Nielsen's Gracenote Signs On to Entertainment ID Registry (EIDR) Board

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote, the content solutions business unit of Nielsen, has joined the Entertainment ID Registry (EIDR) Board. The organizations will partner on new ways to help the media and entertainment industry improve workflow efficiencies through automation, drive program discoverability and optimize return on content investment - key business imperatives in the streaming age.

(PRNewsfoto/Gracenote) (PRNewswire)

Gracenote joins Entertainment ID Registry (EIDR) board.

"I am thrilled to extend a very warm welcome to Gracenote as they join the EIDR Board," said Hollie Choi, Managing Director of EIDR. "Gracenote and EIDR share in the mission to improve the accuracy and efficiency of content management and distribution for the media and entertainment industry. I'm looking forward to finding ways for our two organizations to work together on our common goals."

"As a customer-first organization, Gracenote continually seeks new ways to meet the needs of our valued clients and the broader media and entertainment industry," said Filiz Bahmanpour, VP of Product, Gracenote. "We are enthusiastic about joining the EIDR Board and will use this seat at the table to open conversations with the industry on how we can work together to bring incremental value."

EIDR (Entertainment ID Registry) is a unique identifier system for audio and video content, designed to provide a standard way of identifying and tracking works across the media supply chain. Gracenote is the leading global provider of TV and movie metadata and Gracenote IDs which power the content distribution and discovery ecosystem by linking data assets related to programs such as descriptions, genres, cast lists, imagery and platform availability on a platform.

Gracenote and EIDR will both be at the NAB Show from April 17 - 19 in Las Vegas, NV.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media ( Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram ).

.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gracenote