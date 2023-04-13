Real Endpoints announces four biopharma clients have signed on as customers for RE Assist, a tech-enabled AI platform providing real-time foundation fund information to Medicare patients

Additionally, Real Endpoints announces that Denise Wolff, Pharm D, is joining as VP of Marketing and Business Development, strategically supporting the growth of RE Assist.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Endpoints, the leading market-access platform and advisory firm, announces that four biopharma companies with combined 2022 sales of nearly $8 billion have signed contracts to offer Real Endpoint's RE Assist tool to support Medicare patients in need of deductible and copay assistance. RE Assist provides actionable, comprehensive foundation fund information in a compliant and easy to navigate format.

To further enhance the roll-out of RE Assist, Real Endpoints also announces the hiring of Denise Wolff, PharmD, an award-winning biopharma industry leader with decades of expertise in market access and product commercialization.

Wolff joins Real Endpoints from Pear Therapeutics where she most recently served as Executive Director of the Commercial Payer Business. She is excited to work with potential clients to accelerate adoption of RE Assist. "It's important for health information tools to meet the current needs of all stakeholders. By empowering case managers, caregivers, and patients with easy to access information, RE Assist allows them to focus on what matters most: patient health," she says.

RE Assist, an AI-based technology platform, identifies third-party foundations offering financial assistance based on patient eligibility and funding status. The easy-to-navigate dashboard is updated in real time, so that all patients receive the most current and comprehensive information about national, regional, and indication-specific foundations. In addition to eligibility criteria, the tool helps identify relevant foundations, corresponding grant amounts and real-time funding availability.

Despite the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare patients can face insurmountable financial hurdles when they are exposed to high out-of-pocket costs, especially at the start of a new benefit year. To address this issue, Real Endpoints developed its tech-enabled platform, RE Assist.

Studies show that when faced with high copays and deductibles for medicines, many Medicare patients will either abandon their prescriptions or turn to companies' free drug programs. "RE Assist currently supports more than 50 specialty indications, making it a practical alternative that saves time and reduces frustration," says Susan Raiola, President of Real Endpoints.

Importantly, depending on the client's needs, the RE Assist tool can be connected to manufacturer patient support hub programs, product websites, or patient access websites. "That flexibility is important, allowing patients and health care providers to access information independently and on their terms," says Raiola.

About RE Assist

RE Assist is an artificial intelligence-based platform that allows patients, caregivers, and case managers to identify potential copay assistance funds available from national, regional and indication-specific foundations in real time. The tool provides easily referenced information at a glance in a compliant and consistent method, ensuring that the same information is being shared with all patients. This information includes the foundations' complete enrollment information, their eligibility requirements, and whether those funds are open (i.e., able to provide assistance) or closed (unable to provide assistance Currently, RE Assist supports 50 specialty indications and continues to grow. For more information about RE Assist, watch this video.

About Real Endpoints

Real Endpoints' solutions create patient access to meaningful medical innovations and prepare companies for competition in the value-based economy. Working collaboratively with biopharma, diagnostic and medical device companies, RE provides unique answers across a wide range of coverage and reimbursement issues, from pricing and distribution to patient support services. RE is also the leading advisor to the industry on innovative contracting, including the evaluation, structuring, negotiating, and third-party management of the analytics and financial reconciliation of value-based contracts. For more information about Real Endpoints, visit www.realendpoints.com.

