Resolute PR Named Among Top 100 Growing Companies

Cowboy100 Gala celebrates OSU alumni and their businesses

TULSA, Okla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma State University (OSU) recognized the fastest-growing and top 10 revenue-generating businesses owned and led by alumni at its 2023 Cowboy100 Honoree Gala last month. The second class of Cowboy100 honorees included 95 businesses from 20 states and 15 foreign countries.

Among the Cowboy100 honorees, Tulsa-based Resolute PR earned the #41 spot on the list of rapidly growing companies. Founder and CEO of Resolute Nicole Morgan was one of only 20 women honored.

"As a woman owned and women-led business, I am extremely proud of the insightful, purposeful and innovative team we've built at Resolute," said Morgan. "Their tenacity pushed this business and our clients through the uncertainty of COVID, and the results clearly show with our rankings. Our firm has led PR and marketing strategies for some of the most recognizable brands in the Midwest, and it is a tremendous privilege to be trusted with that work."

The Cowboy100 recognizes outstanding entrepreneurship throughout OSU's alumni base. Hosted by the Riata Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in conjunction with the OSU Foundation, the gala raises funds for the Riata Center's student programs and activities. It also serves as an additional resource for students to engage with industry leaders.

"The second Cowboy100 was a great success with many new Cowboy leaders and companies participating," said Marc Tower, assistant dean of the Spears School of Business. "We're very proud to honor business leaders from every college on campus who are having success and leading with integrity — the Cowboy Code. We're already looking forward to seeing old friends and new at the third Cowboy100."

Resolute was founded by OSU College of Arts and Science alumna Nicole Morgan in 2014. Over the last 8 years, Resolute has served over 35 industries with strategic public relations and marketing solutions.

Visit https://business.okstate.edu/riata/cowboy100/index.html to learn more about the Cowboy100 and to view a complete list of this year's honorees.

About Resolute:

Resolute delivers bold and purposeful PR and marketing strategies to businesses in midsize economies. Centered on research, innovation and brand-driven ROI, its award-winning team of experts delivers proactive, pioneering ideas that move clients toward their goals. Resolute is a Women's Business Enterprise and SBA Women-Owned Small Business through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the U.S. Learn more at www.resolutepr.com.

