Tailwater Capital Hires New Entrepreneur-in-Residence

DALLAS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), a Dallas-based private equity firm that takes a full immersion approach to investing in energy and growth infrastructure solutions, today announced that Matthew Osborn has joined the firm as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence.

Osborn brings over 20 years of operations and engineering knowledge and more than a decade of senior leadership experience. As Entrepreneur-in-Residence, he will work closely with the Tailwater Innovation Partners team on cultivating and evaluating investment opportunities for Tailwater.

"We are excited to welcome Matt Osborn to the Tailwater Innovation Partners team as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence. With his background and extensive experience in the industry, Matt is a great fit for Tailwater, and we are confident he will be a dynamic leader," said Jason Downie and Edward Herring, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Tailwater Capital. "We are delighted to see our team continue to grow with the addition of industry experts like Matt who will provide additional value to our teams and our investments."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Tailwater and look forward to working with this team again to further strengthen our position in the market," said Osborn. "I've worked closely with, and long admired, Tailwater's strategic investment approach and its track record of partnering with exceptional management teams. As the Firm continues to build its presence and growth across markets, I'm confident that our commitment to excellence and unique approach to investment will create value for all of our partners."

Matthew Osborn has worked alongside Tailwater for several years at Align Midstream Partners I and II. As the President and COO of Align, he saw the company through two successful sale processes. Prior to his time with Align, Matt worked at several companies in senior leadership roles with increasing levels of responsibilities. He began his career in the United States Navy as a nuclear submarine officer. Osborn graduated from Texas A&M University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and went on to earn Master's degrees in Business Administration and Engineering Management from the University of Oklahoma and Old Dominion University respectively.

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.4 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com .

