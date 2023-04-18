RVshare to Offer Summer Travelers Free National or State Park Passes with Every RV Rental Booked by May 31, 2023

The leading RV rental company introduces "Explore America's Parks," a brand-new program offering up to $500,000 towards National and State Park entry fees for RV renters this summer

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RVshare , the largest community for RV owners and renters, announces the first-ever "Explore America's Parks Promotion" ahead of the summer 2023 season. By giving away up to $500,000 in National and State Park passes to those booking RVs through RVshare, the company is committed to encouraging awe-inspiring exploration of the country's National and State Parks. After surveying[1] customers and finding that two-thirds of RV renters are facing economic factors that have already hindered their summer travel plans, RVshare decided to launch "Explore America's Parks" to help ensure restricted budgets don't hold travelers back from experiencing the great outdoors.

RV travel is the cheaper alternative for families to enjoy a vacation together this summer. (PRNewswire)

"We took it upon ourselves to compare the costs of air travel to an RV rental for a family of four, and we found that after adding up flights, transportation, dining, and hotel accommodations, this vacation would cost nearly twice that of an RV rental, gas, groceries, and campground fees," said RVshare's Travel Expert, Maddi Bourgerie. "RV travel is the cheaper alternative for families to enjoy a vacation together this summer. So we added an additional perk by offering free National or State Park passes so families have one less expense to budget for."

Timed to the announcement of "Explore America's Parks," RVshare also releases "The Road Ahead" today, the company's quarterly guide highlighting insights, tips, and recommendations for every outdoor enthusiast. In this quarter's issue, RVshare looks into travelers' sentiments around rising costs and economic factors, forecasting the impact these challenges may have on the travel industry this summer. According to the recent survey data, almost half (45%) of travelers are looking for more affordable travel options, and yet, only 7 percent said they won't be traveling at all due to these budget constraints.

According to a survey by Wakefield Research[2], 81% of parents report that they are likely to consider renting an RV for a future trip. With RV delivery up more than 43% year over year, families are excited to try out the hassle-free option of camping in an RV without driving the vehicle. In fact, 71% of users are more likely to consider an RV rental when the vehicle can be delivered to their destination, an amenity that RVshare offers for many rentals.

The Q2 2023 edition of"The Road Ahead" includes:

Hot Destination Spotlight: Pisgah National Forest, North Carolina . The highlight includes activity and hiking recommendations from our friends at AllTrails , campground recommendations, and local RV rental options. Pisgah National Forest,. The highlight includes activity and hiking recommendations from our friends at, campground recommendations, and local RV rental options.

Green Travel Considerations: With Earth Day on April 22 , RVshare dives into RV models that are considered "Green," as well as what to look for when considering eco-friendly rentals - from solar panels to gas mileage.

Memorial Day Weekend Planning Tips: The unofficial kick off to summer, Memorial Day is May 29 - one of the most popular travel weekends for RV renters. RVshare gives insights into the holiday's most popular destinations and recommends less-crowded trip routes and alternatives.

Events Season Breakdown: The Road Ahead includes details on popular RVing events like Coachella, Kentucky Derby, Bonnaroo, Dover Speedway, and the Indianapolis 500 to name a few.

Find the full Q2 2023 issue of The Road Ahead at https://rvshare.com/blog/road-ahead-q2-2023/ .

The Explore America's Parks Promotion is available to RVshare travelers who book rentals by May 31, 2023 for travel by September 5, 2023. To apply, visit https://pages.rvshare.com/free-park-pass . Eligible applicants will receive $80 for trips booked for 3 nights or more. For other helpful tips and resources, visit the RVshare blog, rvshare.com/blog . For more information about RVshare, visit rvshare.com .

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 4 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

[1] RVshare travel sentiment survey, March 2023. Active RVshare customers in the past 60 days, 1,675 responses, Ages 25-99.

[2] Survey conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 US adults ages 18+ who have taken a vacation in the past 24 months. 60% of survey respondents currently own an RV or have been on an RV vacation in the past. The survey was fielded between September 16th and September 25th, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/RVshare) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RVshare