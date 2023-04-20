Decisions Brings I.T. Leaders Together for Premier Customer and Partner Event

Decisions Days Promotes Education and Inspiration to Drive Business Transformation through No-code, Rules-driven Process Automation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to join the global community of Decisions business process automation leaders, developers, customers, and partners at Decisions Days, from May 22-24 at the Marriott Oceanfront in Virginia Beach.

This highly-anticipated biennial event offers hands-on experiences within the Decisions no-code platform, enabling attendees to workshop real solutions to achieve their automation goals.

Over three days, attendees will benefit from a range of informative sessions and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and best practices for building and optimizing their automation strategies. Industry leaders will share their knowledge and expertise to help attendees take their automation projects and processes to the next level.

Session highlights include:

Deploying automation strike teams in your organization

Implementing end-to-end project architecture

Leveraging pre-built applications to accelerate projects

In addition, attendees can look forward to learning more about advanced techniques in rule design and getting started with process mining. Success stories relevant to particular industries such as financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing will also be featured over a series of panels. The full agenda is available to view on the event website.

According to Health Oderman, CTO and Co-founder of Decisions, "Decisions Days has proven to be a perfect opportunity to gather the Decisions developer community together to share ideas and learn from each other. This event inspires ideas and solutions to drive business forward and continues to spur success stories across companies and industries."

Best of all, registration for this free event is now open. To learn more and secure your spot, visit DecisionsDays.com . Don't miss this chance to connect with fellow professionals and take your automation initiatives to the next level.

About Decisions

With the Decisions no-code automation platform you can fix the customer experience, modernize legacy systems, and ensure regulatory compliance, and automate anything in your business. We help people who know what to do, get it done, and change their world.

