Deloitte Launches New Workiva ESG Accelerators to Provide Deeper Integration With Governance, Risk and Compliance

Three new accelerators support Scope 3 emissions calculations, continuous controls monitoring and reporting frameworks

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As an extension of Deloitte and Workiva's existing strategic alliance and existing environmental, social and governance (ESG) accelerators, Deloitte announced today the release of three new sustainability-focused accelerators to assist with more effective ESG reporting, including Scope 3 emissions calculations and dashboarding, continuous controls monitoring (CCM), and ESG report templating.

Available now in the Workiva Marketplace, the new Deloitte-built accelerators are designed to provide crucial connectivity between an organization's ESG reporting and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC). These domains increasingly are converging due to the effects of shifting ESG-related mandates on risk management and control processes, monitoring and reporting.

"Reporting technology is one of the cornerstones that enable companies to swiftly shift from ambition to meaningful climate actions," said Chris Ruggeri, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory sustainability, climate and equity leader and principal, Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP. "As ESG reporting continues to evolve in complexity and scope alongside new and increasing global regulatory requirements, our sustainability, climate and equity practice is strongly positioned to help our clients enhance their use of the Workiva platform to put what is good and equitable for people and the planet at the core of business decisions."

"ESG reporting is maturing rapidly and stakeholders are beginning to demand the same robust processes and controls expected of financial reporting. With the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, and GRC, Workiva is uniquely positioned to help clients meet this challenge head on," said Paul Volpe, senior vice president of growth and head of ESG solutions for Workiva, Inc. "Accelerators like Deloitte's leverage the full capability of the Workiva platform to help clients address this growing need and ultimately achieve better, faster integration of ESG into governance frameworks."

Valeriy Dokshukin, a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory partner and Workiva alliance leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP, added, "ESG cannot succeed as a siloed business function. Our goal is to help our clients improve transparency, accuracy and stakeholder trust as they advance their ESG controls and reporting journeys, no matter how many business functions it spans. That's why our latest innovations on the Workiva platform are geared not only to help clients improve their ESG financial reporting capabilities, but their overall governance, risk and compliance positioning."

Deloitte's new ESG accelerators for use on the Workiva platform include:

Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Report Calculator and Dashboard , which is a tech-based accelerator designed to process source data and calculate Scope 3 emissions for the 15 categories defined by the GHG Protocol, a set of internationally accepted GHG emissions accounting and reporting standards for businesses. This accelerator can be customized to assist with various calculation methodologies recommended by the GHG Protocol to help clients understand and calculate the Scope 3 GHG emissions footprint across their value chains.

ESG Report Template , which is a next-gen accelerator designed to simplify and accelerate sustainability report development on the Workiva platform by centralizing standard and repeatable disclosures across an organization's ESG report, no matter the level of customization.

Continuous Controls Monitoring Exception Report Chain and related ESG Controls Templates, which are tech-driven accelerators designed to streamline the development of continuous monitoring controls within Workiva and aims to help reduce climate- and sustainability-related risks across the organization. This accelerator can be tailored to help users identify and monitor control exceptions.

