Veteran-Owned Security Tech Startup Supports Veteran Helicopter Weekend as "Top Gun"

Secured™ Commits To Local Vets Via $12,000 Sponsorship and VIP Pass Donation

DALLAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secured™, a veteran-owned AI technology company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Big Country Veterans' (BCV) Annual Veterans Helicopter Weekend. The event, which took place over the weekend in Truscott, Texas, strives to promote awareness of veterans' sacrifices and help foster a healing environment designed to transform wartime experiences into positive memories.

The BCV Veterans Helicopter Weekend brings together veterans from across the country annually for a weekend of camaraderie, outdoor adventure, and therapeutic recreation. The highlight of the weekend gave participants the chance to hunt feral hogs from a helicopter, an experience that was both exhilarating and challenging.

"We are honored to be the Top Gun sponsor of the BCV Veterans Helicopter Weekend," said Gabe Rubio, CEO of Secured™ and a Service-Disabled Navy Veteran. "We recognize the tremendous sacrifices that our veterans and their families have made for our country, and we are proud to support them in any way we can."

In addition to the $12,000 "Top Gun" sponsorship, Secured™ donated a VIP pass to the event to Chris Maiwald, a Fort Worth resident and Marine veteran. Maiwald, an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed the opportunity to hunt and compete in a safe environment, as well as reconnect with nature.

"I am incredibly grateful to the guys at Secured™ for giving me this opportunity to attend," said Maiwald. "As a Marine, I was always drawn to the outdoors, and I know that being out in nature can be incredibly healing. I'm excited to meet other veterans, share stories, and enjoy some time in the great outdoors."

Secured's sponsorship of this event is just one example of the company's commitment to supporting veterans and their families. The company has a history hiring veterans and working with veterans' organizations that support initiatives that help them transition back into civilian life.

"As a veteran myself, I believe that it is our duty to support those who have served our country," said Rubio. "We are extremely proud to be a part of this event and to be able to support veterans like Chris."

For more information about Secured™ or its mission, visit https://www.secured.ai.

