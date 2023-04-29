Store Closing Sales Begin Across All Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY Locations Nationwide

Hilco Merchant Resources, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Group, and B. Riley are managing the store closing process

UNION, N.J., April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Store closing sales have commenced across all 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY store locations nationwide. The liquidation event is being managed by Hilco Merchant Resources, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Capital Group, and B. Riley Retail Solutions in connection with the commencement of Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions and orderly wind down of Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.

Hilco Global Asset Smarter (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Global) (PRNewswire)

Shoppers can take advantage of discounts ranging from 10 to 30 percent off the lowest ticketed prices on a wide variety of home, baby, beauty, and wellness products at both banners.

The Bed Bath & Beyond sales event offers a vast selection of home goods with discounts across all household items, including bedding, bath, décor, window curtains, furniture, kitchenware, cookware, small appliances, cleaning tools, storage and organization solutions in addition to personal care items, luggage, and more.

The buybuy BABY sale provides a one-stop-shop for infant and toddler essentials from leading brands, including nursery furniture, cribs, bassinets, play yards, activity sets, strollers, car seats, travel gear, bouncers, swings, nursing and feeding supplies, clothing and accessories, bath products, diaper solutions, health and safety products, toys, and more.

"This is an opportunity to save on household items or stock up on baby essentials at discounted prices. New merchandise is arriving in stores. Top-selling items from the most sought-after brands will be discounted and will sell out very quickly," stated a spokesperson for liquidation event, "We encourage shoppers to take advantage of these new price reductions before it's too late. Whether celebrating the birth of a baby or a new graduate, or for someone who enjoys cooking, gardening, or decorating, this unique sales event offers something for everyone."

Select fixtures, furnishings and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations. Gift cards, merchandise credits, and loyalty rewards will be honored through May 8, 2023. All sales are final during this store closing event. Returns and exchanges for items purchased prior to April 26, 2023, will be accepted in accordance with usual policies through close of business on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, local time.

Store Closing Locations

Bed Bath & Beyond store locations

601 E Dimond Blvd Anchorage AK 99518 3800 Gulf Shores Parkway, Suite 300 Gulf Shores AL 36542 1771 Montgomery Highway Hoover AL 35244 313 Summit Boulevard Birmingham AL 35243 1320 Mcfarland Blvd E Bldg 300 Tuscaloosa AL 35404 6888 Governors West Huntsville AL 35806 12309 Chenal Parkway Suite A Little Rock AR 72211 3816 North Mall Avenue Fayetteville AR 72703 2203 Promenade Boulevard, Suite 20210 Rogers AR 72758 7340 West Bell Road Glendale AZ 85308 13723 W Bell Road Surprise AZ 85374 3250 Gateway Blvd Ste. 508 Prescott AZ 86303 7000 E Mayo Blvd Building 12 Phoenix AZ 85054 10060 W Mc Dowell Road Avondale AZ 85323 1919 East Camelback Road, Suite #128 Phoenix AZ 85016 850 N. 54th Street Chandler AZ 85226 2793 S Market St, Suite 101 Gilbert AZ 85296 837 North Dobson Road Mesa AZ 85201 4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 131 Tucson AZ 85712 6310 N Oracle Road Tucson AZ 85704 1120 Galleria Blvd Suite 140 Roseville CA 95678 590 2nd Street Oakland CA 94607 4882 Dublin Blvd Dublin CA 94568 15 Crescent Drive Pleasant Hill CA 94523 303 Gellert Boulevard Daly City CA 94015 1950 El Camino Real Redwood City CA 94063 5201 Stevens Creek Blvd. Santa Clara CA 95051 3555 Clares Street Suite J Capitola CA 95010 2785 Santa Rosa Ave Santa Rosa CA 95407 3300 Broadway Space #340 Eureka CA 95501 2725 Marconi Ave Sacramento CA 95821 7497 N. Blackstone Avenue Fresno CA 93720 3900 Sisk Road Modesto CA 95356 121 South Westlake Blvd Thousand Oaks CA 91362 5000 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield CA 93309 189 North Fairview Ave Goleta CA 93117 4040 East Main Street Ventura CA 93003 11854 West Olympic Boulevard Los Angeles CA 90064 6530 Canoga Avenue Canoga Park CA 91303 12555 Ventura Blvd Studio City CA 91604 3341 East Foothill Blvd Pasadena CA 91107 1557 Vine Street Hollywood CA 90028 12390 Seal Beach Blvd Seal Beach CA 90740 2595 Pacific Coast Highway Torrance CA 90505 2120 Vista Way Oceanside CA 92054 25732 El Paseo Mission Viejo CA 92691 1750 Camino Del Rio North San Diego CA 92108 79-110 Hwy 111 La Quinta CA 92253 24450 Village Walk Place Murrieta CA 92562 5200 E. Ramon Road Building B Palm Springs CA 92264 3700 Tyler Street Suite 14 Riverside CA 92503 27450 Lugonia Avenue Redlands CA 92374 18815 Bear Valley Road Apple Valley CA 92308 11530 4th Street Suite 120 Rancho Cucamonga CA 91730 1790 East Woodmen Road Colorado Springs CO 80920 2180 Southgate Road Colorado Springs CO 80906 800 South Camino Del Rio Durango CO 81301 5560 South Parker Road Aurora CO 80015 11435 Twenty Mile Road Parker CO 80134 9315 Dorchester Street, Suite 100 Highlands Ranch CO 80129 370 S Colorado Blvd Glendale CO 80246 14383 West Colfax Avenue Golden CO 80401 7421 West Bowles Avenue Ste 1 Littleton CO 80123 110 W. Troutman Parkway Ft. Collins CO 80525 7225 W. 88th Avenue Westminster CO 80021 205 Ken Pratt Blvd., Suite 240 Longmont CO 80501 532 Bushy Hill Road Simsbury CT 06070 14 Candlewood Lake Road Brookfield CT 06804 3100 14th Street Nw Washington DC 20010 331 West Main Street Newark DE 19702 30134 Veterans Way Rehoboth Beach DE 19971 4441 Commons Drive East Destin FL 32541 5450 N 9th Avenue Pensacola FL 32504 15600 Panama City Beach Pkwy Panama City Beach FL 32413 6855 Newberry Road Gainesville FL 32605 1574 Governors Square Blvd. Tallahassee FL 32301 2701 Sw College Road Suite 400 Ocala FL 34474 546 N. Highway 441 Lady Lake FL 32159 8801-1 Southside Boulevard Jacksonville FL 32256 320 Cbl Drive St Augustine FL 32086 4054 South 3rd Street Jacksonville Beach FL 32250 3212 North John Young Parkway Kissimmee FL 34741 1500 Town Center Drive Lakeland FL 33803 5845 Wesley Grove Boulevard Wesley Chapel FL 33544 3215 Daniels Road Winter Garden FL 34787 13123 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa FL 33618 2060 66th Street North St. Petersburg FL 33710 23676 Us Hwy 19 North Clearwater FL 33765 6567 S. Tamiami Trail Sarasota FL 34231 18700 Veterans Blvd Unit 14 Port Charlotte FL 33954 825 Cortez Road West Bradenton FL 34207 111 N Cattlemen Rd Sarasota FL 34243 5351 N. Airport Road Naples FL 34109 13499 S Cleveland Ave Suite200 Fort Myers FL 33907 13585 Tamiami Trail N. Unit #6 Naples FL 34110 1827 Ne Pine Island Road Cape Coral FL 33909 8380 South Dixie Highway Miami FL 33143 3301 Coral Way Miami FL 33145 19205 Biscayne Blvd Aventura FL 33180 10640 Nw 19th Street Miami FL 33172 1801 S University Drive Davie FL 33324 1400c Glades Road Boca Raton FL 33431 2701 N Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale FL 33306 1875 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd A05 West Palm Beach FL 33401 2450 Nw Federal Highway Stuart FL 34994 2410 Pga Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410 6150 20th Street Vero Beach FL 32966 2291 Town Center Ave, Suite 101 Melbourne FL 32940 2500 W. Interntl Speedway Blvd Daytona Beach FL 32114 3228 East Colonial Drive Orlando FL 32803 5555 Whittlesey Blvd Ste 1400 Columbus GA 31909 1898 Jonesboro Road Mcdonough GA 30253 1245 North Peachtree Parkway Peachtree City GA 30269 3060 Watson Boulevard Warner Robins GA 31093 1705 Mall Of Georgia Blvd, Suite 4 Buford GA 30519 1235 Caroline Street Ne Atlanta GA 30307 2955 Cobb Parkway, Suite 110 Atlanta GA 30339 840 Ernest Barrett Pkwy Ste170 Kennesaw GA 30144 6050 North Point Parkway Alpharetta GA 30022 221 Robert C. Daniel, Jr. Pkwy Augusta GA 30909 1791 Oconee Connector Suite350 Athens GA 30606 7400 Abercorn Street Suite 201 Savannah GA 31406 145 Kaonohi St Aiea HI 96701 11101 University Ave Suite A Clive IA 50325 440 W Wilbur Avenue Coeur D Alene ID 83815 1350 North Eagle Road Meridian ID 83642 3011 S 25th East Idaho Falls ID 83406 11165 W Lincoln Highway Frankfort IL 60423 1548 Butterfield Road Downers Grove IL 60515 7175 Kingery Highway Willowbrook IL 60527 336 S Rt 59 Naperville IL 60540 96 South Waukegan Road Deerfield IL 60015 1800 N. Clybourn Ave., Suite A Chicago IL 60614 5545 W Touhy Avenue Skokie IL 60077 6309 East State Street Rockford IL 61108 280 North Green River Road Evansville IN 47715 723 Us 31 North Suite A Greenwood IN 46142 1950 6 Greyhound Pass Carmel IN 46033 5802 Grape Rd, Suite B Mishawaka IN 46545 124 Us Highway 41 Schereville IN 46375 2750 N Greenwich Ct Wichita KS 67226 12035 Metcalf Overland Park KS 66213 996 Breckinridge Lane Louisville KY 40207 2321 Sir Barton Way, Suite 120 Lexington KY 40509 2757 Town Center Blvd Crestview Hills KY 41017 10505 South Mall Drive Baton Rouge LA 70809 3617 Ambassador Caffery Lafayette LA 70503 10129 Crossing Way Suite 420 Denham Springs LA 70726 4410 Veterans Memorial Blvd Metairie LA 70006 366 Southbridge Street Auburn MA 01501 65 Independence Drive Hyannis MA 02360 200 Colony Place Plymouth MA 02035 330 Patriot Place Foxborough MA 02184 400 Grossman Drive Braintree MA 02043 160 Granite St. Braintree MA 01923 261 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 1 Nashua MA 02145 9021 Snowden River Parkway Columbia MD 21046 5413 Urbana Pike Frederick MD 21704 1238 Putty Hill Avenue Suite 1 Towson MD 21286 2382 Brandermill Blvd Suite102 Gambrills MD 21054 1519 Rockville Pike Rockville MD 20852 3270 Crain Highway Waldorf MD 20603 322 Route 7 South Rutland ME 04401 490 Stillwater Avenue Bangor ME 04106 200 Running Hill Road Suite 4 South Portland ME 04330 4901 28th Street, Se Grand Rapids MI 49512 3301 N Us 31 South Traverse City MI 49684 910 Spring Street Petoskey MI 49770 12020 Hall Road Sterling Heights MI 48313 30801 Gratoit Road Roseville MI 48066 1242 South Rochester Road Rochester Hills MI 48307 31535 Southfield Road Beverly Hills MI 48025 43610 West Oaks Drive Novi MI 48377 23871 Eureka Road Taylor MI 48180 14910 Florence Trail Apple Valley MN 55124 7950 Wedgewood Lane N Maple Grove MN 55369 8250 Tamarack Village Woodbury MN 55125 141 Highlands Boulevard Drive Manchester MO 63011 281 Mid Rivers Mall Drive St. Peters MO 63376 3308 S Glenstone Avenue Springfield MO 65804 3951 Promenade Parkway Diberville MS 39540 760 Mackenzie Lane Flowood MS 39232 6400 Towne Center Loop Southaven MS 38671 2411 Highway 93 North Kalispell MT 59901 3017 Paxson Street Missoula MT 59801 2155 West Cattail St Bozeman MT 59718 2821 King Ave West Billings MT 59102 352 South College Rd Unit 10b Wilmington NC 28403 1305 Western Blvd Jacksonville NC 28546 5160 Highway 70 Suite 600 Morehead City NC 28557 5075 Morganton Road Suite 9c Fayetteville NC 28314 200 Aberdeen Commons, 11088 Us 15-501 Highway Aberdeen NC 28315 208 Grand Hill Place Holly Springs NC 27540 405 Cross Roads Boulevard Cary NC 27518 3616 Witherspoon Blvd. Suite 103 Durham NC 27707 3604 Sumner Blvd, Suite 104 Raleigh NC 27616 1020 Hanes Mall Blvd. Winston Salem NC 27103 1618 Highwoods Blvd Greensboro NC 27410 627 River Highway Mooresville NC 28117 9559 South Boulevard Charlotte NC 28273 10530 Northeast Parkway Matthews NC 28105 83g South Tunnel Road Asheville NC 28805 4340 13th Avenue Sw Fargo ND 58103 1220 South 71st Street Omaha NE 68106 2960 Pine Lake Road Suite A Lincoln NE 68516 255 N 170th Street Omaha NE 68118 180 Endicott Street Danvers NH 03060 213 Daniel Webster Highway Nashua NH 03079 265 South Broadway, Suite 4 Salem NH 03110 5 Colby Court Unit 3 Bedford NH 03301 10 Loudon Road Concord NH 03801 2130 Marlton Pike W, Suite D Cherry Hill NJ 08002 1755 Deptford Center Road Deptford NJ 08096 3201 Rt 9 South, Unit B Rio Grande NJ 08242 675 Us Highway 1s, Suite 5 Iselin NJ 08830 160 Marketplace Boulevard Hamilton NJ 08691 51 Chambersbridge Road Brick NJ 08723 92 Route 36 Eatontown NJ 07724 1115 Route 35 Middletown NJ 07748 715 Morris Turnpike Springfield NJ 07081 180 Route 10 West East Hanover NJ 07936 545 Route 46 Totowa NJ 07512 404 State Route 3 Clifton NJ 07014 2451 San Mateo Blvd Ne Suite D Albuquerque NM 87110 4250 Cerrillos Road Suite 1214 Santa Fe NM 87507 3601 Old Airport Road, Suite A Albuquerque NM 87114 621 Marks Street Henderson NV 89014 2100 N Rainbow Blvd Suite 110 Las Vegas NV 89108 2315 Summa Drive #180 Las Vegas NV 89135 4983 S Virginia Street Reno NV 89502 3701 Mckinley Parkway Blasdell NY 14219 4401 Transit Road Williamsville NY 14221 2141 Central Park Avenue Yonkers NY 10710 620 6th Avenue New York NY 10011 96-05 Queens Boulevard Rego Park NY 11374 950 Merchants Concourse Westbury NY 11590 3640 Long Beach Road Oceanside NY 11572 2045 Smith Haven Plaza Lake Grove NY 11755 1440 Old Country Road Suite 300 Riverhead NY 11901 32 Wolf Road Albany NY 12205 2719 Edmondson Road Cincinnati OH 45209 5800 Deerfield Road Mason OH 45040 3708 W Dublin Grandville Road Columbus OH 43235 6142 Wilmington Pike Dayton OH 45459 30083 Detroit Road Westlake OH 44145 5135 Monroe Street Toledo OH 43623 6725 Strip Avenue Nw North Canton OH 44720 6025 Kruse Drive Suite 123 Solon OH 44139 550 Boardman Poland Road Youngstown OH 44512 10011 East 71st Street Tulsa OK 74133 2848 Nw 63rd Street Oklahoma City OK 73116 412 S Bryant Avenue Edmond OK 73034 16800 Southwest 72nd Avenue Tigard OR 97224 18043 Nw Evergreen Parkway Hillsboro OR 97006 95 Oakway Center Eugene OR 97401 63455 N. Highway 97, Suite 113 Bend OR 97703 6180 Ulali Drive Keizer OR 97303 490 Waterfront Drive East Homestead PA 15120 5125 Jonestown Road Suite 425 Harrisburg PA 17112 108 Bartlett Avenue Exton PA 19341 4449 Southmont Way Easton PA 18045 2350 Lincoln Highway East Suite 100 Lancaster PA 17602 1223 Whitehall Mall Whitehall PA 18052 435 Arena Hub Plaza Wilkes-Barre PA 18702 143 Radio Drive Stroudsburg PA 18360 905 Old York Road Jenkintown PA 19046 20 West Road Newtown PA 18940 1015 Main Street Warrington PA 18976 42 Whitten Road, Suite 1 Augusta PR 00966 1500 Bald Hill Road Suite B Warwick RI 02886 288 East Main Road Middletown RI 02842 136 Harbison Blvd Columbia SC 29212 1744 Towne Centre Way Mt. Pleasant SC 29464 1460 Fording Island Road St100 Bluffton SC 29910 946 Orleans Road Suite E1 Charleston SC 29407 2400 Coastal Grand Circle Myrtle Beach SC 29577 1117 Woodruff Road Suite D Greenville SC 29607 146 Station Drive Anderson SC 29621 3800 South Louise Ave, Suite 2 Sioux Falls SD 57106 1365 Eglin Street Rapid City SD 57701 2810 Germantown Parkway Memphis TN 38133 4610 Merchants Park Circle Suite 501 Collierville TN 38017 3211 People Street Suite 25 Johnson City TN 37604 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd Chattanooga TN 37421 11263 Parkside Drive, Suite 612 Knoxville TN 37934 545 Cool Springs Boulevard Franklin TN 37067 7657 Highway 70 South Suite112 Nashville TN 37221 2615 Medical Cntr Prkwy St1200 Murfreesboro TN 37129 655 Sunland Park Drive, Suite I El Paso TX 79912 3001-A101 West Loop 250 North Midland TX 79705 3000 Soncy Road Amarillo TX 79124 3417 Catclaw Drive Abilene TX 79606 2624 W Loop 289 Lubbock TX 79407 4000 Retail Connection Way, Suite 101 Arlington TX 76018 4931 Overton Ridge Boulevard Ft. Worth TX 76132 2930 East Southlake Blvd. Southlake TX 76092 2315 Colorado Blvd Suite 180 Denton TX 76205 6101 Long Prairie Rd Suite 200 Flower Mound TX 75028 2930 Preston Road Suite 400 Frisco TX 75034 2975 Craig Drive Mckinney TX 75072 801 West 15th Street, Suite D Plano TX 75075 8005 Park Lane Dallas TX 75231 2705 N Mesquite Drive Mesquite TX 75150 963 East Interstate Highway 30 Rockwall TX 75087 8970 S. Broadway Avenue Tyler TX 75703 4633 S Jack Kultgen Exwy St102 Waco TX 76706 422 W Loop 281 Suite 200 Longview TX 75605 13900 Dallas Parkway Dallas TX 75240 2800 Highway 121 Suite 600 Euless TX 76039 2701-A Parker Road Suite 400 Round Rock TX 78681 11066 Pecan Park Blvd Bldg 1 Cedar Park TX 78613 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd, Suite 200 Austin TX 78723 5400 Brodie Lane Suite 300 Austin TX 78745 1050 Mckinley Place Dr, Bldg 2, Suite 220 San Marcos TX 78666 8262 Agora Parkway Selma TX 78154 11745 Ih 10 West Suite 750 San Antonio TX 78230 1730 N Loop 1604 E Suite 107 San Antonio TX 78232 6001 Nw Loop 410 Suite #120 San Antonio TX 78238 4717 S Padre Island Dr Suite F Corpus Christi TX 78411 620 E Expressway 83 Mc Allen TX 78503 1560 Lake Woodlands Drive The Woodlands TX 77380 1430 Texas Avenue South College Station TX 77840 25839 Us Highway 290 Cypress TX 77429 2920 Interstate 45 N. Conroe TX 77303 17355 Tomball Parkway Suite 1j Houston TX 77064 20514 Highway 59 N. Humble TX 77338 12520 Fountain Lake Circle Stafford TX 77477 24600 Katy Fwy Suite 100 Katy TX 77494 19801 Gulf Freeway, Suite 1000 Webster TX 77598 10515 Katy Freeway,Suite A Houston TX 77024 3102 Kirby Drive Houston TX 77098 50 West 1300 South Orem UT 84058 1169 Wilmington Avenue Salt Lake City UT 84106 4113 Riverdale Road Ogden UT 84405 10433 South State Street Sandy UT 84070 844 W Telegraph Street Washington City UT 84780 5810 Crossroads Center Way Falls Church VA 22041 45575 Dulles Eastern Plaza Ste 154 Dulles VA 20166 975a North Emmet Street Charlottesville VA 22903 3700 Plank Road Fredericksburg VA 22407 14101 Crossing Place Woodbridge VA 22192 220 Constitution Drive Virginia Beach VA 23462 10050 West Broad Street Glen Allen VA 23060 12132 A Jefferson Avenue Newport News VA 23602 11609 Midlothian Turnpike Midlothian VA 23113 100 Durgin Lane Portsmouth VT 05495 115 Trader Lane Williston VT 05701 3115 196th Street, Sw Lynnwood WA 98036 401 Ne Northgate Way Suite 2100 Seattle WA 98125 1915 Marketplace Drive Burlington WA 98233 9991 Mickelberry Road Nw Silverdale WA 98383 400 Strander Blvd Tukwila WA 98188 4102 D South Meridian Street Puyallup WA 98373 2405 4th Avenue West Olympia WA 98502 5628 N Division Street Spokane WA 99207 16701 South East Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver WA 98684 215 Junction Road Madison WI 53717 5445 South 76th Street Greendale WI 53129 825 Pilgrim Way Suite B Green Bay WI 54304

buybuy BABY store locations

4351 Creekside Ave. Hoover AL 35244 7375 W Bell Rd Peoria AZ 85382 10080 N. 90th Street Scottsdale AZ 85258 2640 W. Chandler Blvd. Chandler AZ 85224 1120 Galleria Blvd Suite 160 Roseville CA 95678 3250 Buskirk Ave Suite 300a Pleasant Hill CA 94523 149 Serramonte Center Daly City CA 94015 5353 Almaden Expressway Suite A 100 San Jose CA 95118 7621 Laguna Blvd Elk Grove CA 95758 7458 N Blackstone Ave Fresno CA 93720 6621 Fallbrook Avenue, Unit B West Hills CA 91307 3700 Torrance Blvd. Torrance CA 90503 1014 N El Camino Real Encinitas CA 92024 25322 El Paseo Mission Viejo CA 92691 1660 Millenia Ave Chula Vista CA 91915 40438 Winchester Road Temecula CA 92591 27651 San Bernardino Ave Ste 110 Redlands CA 92374 22999 Savi Ranch Parkway Yorba Linda CA 92887 11530 4th Street Suite 125 Rancho Cucamonga CA 91730 6492 South Parker Road Aurora CO 80016 5134 South Wadsworth Blvd. Lakewood CO 80123 9350 North Sheridan Blvd. Westminster CO 80031 1433 New Britain Avenue West Haetford CT 06110 501 West Main St. Newark DE 19702 8801 Southside Blvd Unit 10 Jacksonville FL 32256 11345 Causeway Blvd Brandon FL 33511 8241 West Flagler Street, Suite 100 Miami FL 33144 11360 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines FL 33026 2035 N. University Drive Coral Springs FL 33071 130 E Altamonte Dr Suite 1000 Altamonte Springs FL 32701 3206 East Colonial Drive Orlando FL 32803 1670 Scenic Hwy N Suite 124 Snellville GA 30078 7121 North Point Parkway Alpharetta GA 30022 2555 Cobb Place Lane Nw Ste 50 Kennesaw GA 30144 242 Robert C. Daniels Jr. Parkway Augusta GA 30909 4100 University Ave Ste 115 West Des Moines IA 50266 1556 Butterfield Road Downers Grove IL 60515 5540 Northwest Hwy Crystal Lake IL 60014 324 S Route 59 Naperville IL 60540 580 E. Golf Road Schaumburg IL 60173 1230 N. Us 31, Suite A Greenwood IN 46142 4030 East 82nd Street Indianapolis IN 46250 435 E. University Drive Granger IN 46530 2756 N Greenwich Ct Wichita KS 67226 12055 Metcalf Avenue Overland Park KS 66213 2321 Sir Barton Way Suite 110 Lexington KY 40509 5919 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge LA 70836 9 Shipyard Drive Hingham MA 02184 1683 Rockville Pike Rockville MD 20852 4100 28th Street Se Kentwood MI 49512 13361 Hall Road, Suite 102 Utica MI 48315 42595 Ford Road Canton MI 48187 28512 Telegraph Road Southfield MI 48034 9160 Hudson Road Woodbury MN 55125 20000 East Jackson Drive Independence MO 64057 15355a Manchester Road Ballwin MO 63011 3200 Laclede Station Suite D St Louis MO 63143 2716 Freedom Parkway Drive Fayetteville NC 28314 3121 Market Center Drive Morrisville NC 27560 9555 South Blvd Charlotte NC 28273 8062 Concord Mills Blvd., Suite 20 Concord NC 28027 12204 K Plaza Omaha NE 68137 119 Middlesex Avenue Somerville NH 03060 1590 Kings Highway North Cherry Hill NJ 08034 1745 Deptford Center Road Deptford NJ 08096 711 Route 28 Bridgewater NJ 08807 675 Us Highway 1s, Suite 1 Iselin NJ 08830 310 Route 36 West Long Branch NJ 07764 530 W Mount Pleasant Avenue Livingston NJ 07039 545 Route 46 West Totowa NJ 07512 34 East Ridgewood Ave Paramus NJ 07652 2451 San Mateo Blvd Ne Suite C Albuquerque NM 87110 535 N. Stephanie Street Henderson NV 89014 2315 Summa Drive Suite 120 Las Vegas NV 89135 1261 Niagara Falls Blvd Ste 1 Amherst NY 14226 1019 Central Park Ave Scarsdale NY 10583 3 Enterprise Ave N. Suite 3 Secaucus NY 07094 895 East Gate Blvd Garden City NY 11530 1440 Central Avenue Colonie NY 12205 5255 Deerfield Blvd. Mason OH 45040 3749 Easton Market Columbus OH 43219 6146 Wilmington Pike Dayton OH 45459 292 Main Street Westlake OH 44145 4045 Richmond Road Warrensville Heights OH 44122 10017 East 71st Street Tulsa OK 74133 3485 Sw Cedar Hills Blvd S170 Beaverton OR 97005 12535 Se 82nd Ave., Suite B Clackamas OR 97015 1915 Whitehall Mall Whitehall PA 18052 751 Horsham Rd Unit B1 Landsdale PA 19446 1117 Woodruff Road Suite Greenville SC 29607 202 Morrell Road Knoxville TN 37919 2000 Mallory Lane, Suite 400 Franklin TN 37067 1451 West Pipeline Road Hurst TX 76053 4648 Sw Loop 820 Fort Worth TX 76109 2901 East State Hwy 114 Southlake TX 76092 2712 N. Central Expressway Plano TX 75074 2930 Preston Rd Suite 600 Frisco TX 75034 8934 S. Broadway Ave., Ste 448 Tyler TX 75703 13900 Dallas Parkway Dallas TX 75240 5001 183a Toll Road Suite I100 Cedar Park TX 78613 5400 Brodie Lane, Suite 400 Austin TX 78745 522 Northwest Loop 410, Suite 108 San Antonio TX 78216 500 N Jackson Road #A2 Pharr TX 78577 17355 Tomball Parkway Suite 1k Houston TX 77064 20416 Highway 59n Humble TX 77338 24600 Katy Fwy Suite 200 Katy TX 77494 12710 Fountain Lake Circle Stafford TX 77477 19801 Gulf Freeway Suite 800 Webster TX 77598 10230 South State Street Sandy UT 84070 6398 Springfield Plaza Springfield VA 22150 24670 Dulles Landing Dr., Unit 130 Dulles VA 20166 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Suite 100 Woodbridge VA 22192 17686 Southcenter Parkway Tukwila WA 98188 201 Junction Rd Madison WI 53717 665 Main Street Brookfield WI 53005

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty, and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com.

About Hilco Global – Hilco Merchant Resources : Hilco Merchant Resources is a division of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

About Gordon Brothers : Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing, and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment, and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Tiger Capital Group: Tiger Capital Group (www.tigergroup.com) provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 40 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger offers a uniquely nimble combination of expertise, innovation, and financial resources to drive results. Tiger's seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and, when needed, provide capital, or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. Tiger maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Houston, and Toronto.

About B. Riley Retail Solutions : B. Riley Retail Solutions (www.brileyretailsolutions.com) is a leading provider of asset disposition services specializing in large-scale retail liquidations. The firm efficiently leverages its sector expertise and deploys resources to assist companies, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional services firms in maximizing the value of their assets. B. Riley Retail Solutions is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY), a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. Founded in 1997, B. Riley is headquartered in Los Angeles with more than 2,000 affiliated personnel in over 200 locations across the U.S. and internationally, including Canada, Europe, and Australia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Global