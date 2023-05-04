The Ball® Brand Expands Keepsake Jar Collection with New Honeybee-Embossed Jars to Commemorate World Bee Day

The Ball® Honeybee Keepsake Jar celebrates the important role bees play in pollinating and preserving the fruits and vegetables canners love.

ATLANTA, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of World Bee Day on May 20, the Ball® brand, a part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, has launched its latest innovation – the Ball® Honeybee Keepsake Jars – honoring the unsung garden hero: the honeybee. The collector's edition canning jar features a unique bee and honeycomb design and highlights the important role these pollinators play in growing the foods people love to preserve and enjoy. To further help honeybees thrive, a donation is being made to The Bee Conservancy, an organization dedicated to protecting bees, safeguarding the environment, and securing food justice, that will help collect vital hive data, fight threats to honeybees and advance hive health.

Embossed with a bee and honeycomb design, the glass jars with lids are perfect for crafting, serving, decorating, and, of course, canning all the beautiful fruits and vegetables grown with help from nature’s most powerful pollinator. (PRNewswire)

"We understand how crucial honeybees are for pollinating the fruits and vegetables that we all enjoy and that's why we created the Ball® Honeybee Keepsake Jars," said Julien McCluney, VP of Global Brand Management, Kitchen, Newell Brands. "We wanted to celebrate the bees' importance to the pollination and canning process and felt The Bee Conservancy is the likeminded partner dedicated to helping these important pollinators flourish."

While responsible for pollinating 80% of flowering plants and yielding $15 billion in increased crop value annually in the United States, bees are in crisis due to habitat loss, climate change, pests, disease and pesticide use. With this donation, The Bee Conservancy will be able to help offset these dangers for nature's most powerful pollinators by:

14 hives in New York City with Equippinghives inwith BroodMinder sensors to track essential hive parameters (weight, temperature, humidity) and collect data against two of the biggest threats to honeybees: Varroa mites and Nosema disease

Providing four of The Bee Conservancy's Master Beekeeper awardees with Varroa and Nosema testing kits across 16 hives in New York , Connecticut , Massachusetts and Florida

Arming four Food Justice awardees (community gardeners and urban farmers growing food for underserved communities) in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. with sensors to gather hive data

The new Ball® Honeybee Keepsake Jars can be used in a myriad of ways. From canning to home décor, to storage, to drinkware, and even gardening, the possibilities are endless with these versatile jars. Crafters can create DIY home décor using the jars as vases for floral arrangements while home chefs can utilize the jars to store ingredients. Home entertainers can use these jars for drinkware, and for the gardener, the jars can even be used to create vertical herb gardens.

The Ball® Honeybee Keepsake Jars are BPA-free and safe to use for all canning methods. The set of 4 Regular Mouth Jars come with bands and SureTight® lids that seal up to 18 months and are available at Amazon , Target , Kroger and Meijer with an MSRP of $10.99.

About Ball® Brand

The production of the first Ball® branded glass jar in 1884 by the Ball Brothers Glass Manufacturing Company in Buffalo, New York marked the beginning of a fascinating history. Over 135 years later, their brand has grown worldwide and that many know and love. The Ball® logo and Ball® trademarks are owned by Ball Corporation and used under license by Rubbermaid Incorporated. Rubbermaid Incorporated's Ball® brand home canning products are part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of brands and products.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

About The Bee Conservancy

The Bee Conservancy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting bees, safeguarding the environment, and securing food justice through education, research, habitat creation, and advocacy. Founded in 2009 as The Honeybee Conservancy and rebranded to reflect its larger mission to protect all bees and their habitat in 2020, the organization has protected an estimated 10 million bees to date through a range of community- and urban- based initiatives. The Bee Conservancy strives towards a day when all bee populations thrive in protected habitats, and are supported by an engaged global network. For more information, visit: https://thebeeconservancy.org/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newell Brands