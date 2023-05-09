U.S. News Reveals the 2023-2024 Best Vacations Rankings

World's Best Places to Visit and Best Places to Visit in the USA both have a new No. 1.



WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels , Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs , today released its annual rankings of the Best Vacations. The 2023-2024 rankings highlight 16 categories of destinations to help travelers find the best place for their vacation.

For the first time, Glacier National Park in Montana, takes the No. 1 spot in the Best Places to Visit in the USA ranking. The park stands out for offering some of the most majestic landscapes in the U.S., and has several challenging hikes and exceptional wildlife viewing opportunities. Maui, Hawaii, which moved up two spots to No. 2, offers something for everyone, from relaxing on the beach to zip lining and taking in the many sights. Rounding out the top three is Grand Canyon National Park, known for its inspiring views and scenic whitewater rafting routes.

New to the top spot this year in the World's Best Places to Visit ranking is Paris, France. The iconic city is well known for its architecture, museums and cuisine. Bora Bora comes in at No. 2, thanks to its beautiful beaches, lush jungles and luxurious resorts, while Glacier National Park ranks No. 3.

The Turks and Caicos Islands hold on to the No. 1 spot for Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean for having some of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean, offering one of the largest barrier reef systems in the world and providing maximum comfort in a tropical setting. St. Lucia remains at No. 2, known for its towering volcanic peaks and upscale resorts, while the British Virgin Islands round out the top three thanks to stunning shorelines and ample boating opportunities.

"After the recent years of uncertainty, we're seeing a trend among travelers being ready to take those bucket list vacations to Europe and remote islands, as well as big adventure trips to African safari destinations, Patagonia and the Swiss Alps," said Elizabeth Von Tersch, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "The 2023-2024 Best Vacations rankings offer a variety of destinations for every type of traveler, from those who want to relax on the beach to those who prefer trekking through mountains or exploring culture-filled cities."

U.S. News ranks a variety of vacations, including Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA , Best Places to Visit in Mexico , Europe , Canada , Asia , Africa , Australia and The Pacific and Central and South America . And for those looking to not spend as much on a vacation, U.S. News ranks the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S. and Europe . The rankings follow a comprehensive, transparent methodology that factors in travelers' opinions, as provided by user votes, with expert and editor analysis. Each vacation destination is scored in 10 categories, from sights, culture and food to nightlife, adventure and romance, offering a complete evaluation of each destination.

2023-2024 Best Vacations Rankings

World's Best Places to Visit

Paris Bora Bora Glacier National Park Rome Swiss Alps

Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean

Turks and Caicos Islands St. Lucia British Virgin Islands U.S. Virgin Islands St. Vincent & The Grenadines

Best Places to Visit in Mexico

Zihuatanejo Tulum Cozumel Ixtapa Isla Mujeres

Best Places to Visit in the USA

Glacier National Park, Montana Maui, Hawaii Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona Honolulu - Oahu, Hawaii Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA

Bar Harbor, Maine Telluride, Colorado Monterey, California Nantucket, Massachusetts Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Best Places to Visit in Europe

Paris Rome Swiss Alps London Amsterdam

Travelers considering options for covering their summer vacation expenses – and how to work travel rewards points to their advantage – can check out U.S. News' latest column on the best travel credit cards.

