Wingstop Achieves 2,000th Restaurant Milestone, Continuing Accelerated Pace of Development

The Flavor Experts release list of 2,000 ways to order, in honor of monumental opening

DALLAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) today announced the opening of its 2,000th global restaurant in Pittsburgh, PA. This milestone comes on the heels of continued, industry-leading momentum, having delivered 20% same-store sales growth in the first quarter of 2023 and achieving its 19th consecutive year of same-store sales growth in 2022. With significant whitespace ahead, this development milestone is one step in Wingstop's journey to Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand status, with a goal of over 7,000 restaurants globally.

In honor of Wingstop's 2,000th restaurant milestone, the Flavor Experts released a list of “2,000 Ways to Wingstop,” serving as ordering inspiration. (PRNewswire)

"I'm proud of our team and Wingstop brand partners for driving Wingstop's growth story as we achieve our 2,000th restaurant opening," said Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "But our story is far from over – in fact, we're just getting started. We have a significant opportunity in front of us to scale Wingstop from 2,000 restaurants today to over 7,000 restaurants with an accelerated pace of growth on our mission to Serve the World Flavor."

In honor of the 2,000th restaurant milestone, Wingstop released a list of "2,000 Ways to Wingstop" serving as ordering inspiration. Rooted in the insight that fans often revert to their same order, the list highlights craveable ways to experience Wingstop's distinctive flavor in various corners of the world, complete with viral menu hacks popularized on social media.

At the 2,000th restaurant in Pittsburgh, Wingstop will host a ribbon cutting at 4885 McKnight Road on May 9, 2023 followed by a celebration for flavor fans – happening from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET – with free samples of hand sauced-and-tossed wings and chicken sandwiches.

Fans can share their favorite "Ways to Wingstop" by tagging @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,000 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,996 as of April 1, 2023.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact

Maddie Lupori

Media@wingstop.com

Click here for media assets

Wingstop Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wingstop Restaurants Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.