BambooHR Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

LINDON, Utah, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software platform for human resources, has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list . Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

With a mission statement of "setting people free to do great work," the employee experience has always been a top priority for the company. In addition to unique benefits and perks like "paid vacation," financial wellness training and volunteer time off, BambooHR offers a flexible work environment to support working parents and diverse lifestyles. BambooHR believes people can do their best work when they're in an environment where they feel valued, welcomed, and empowered. These ideals and values also inform its approach to hiring talent through processes including interview discrimination training and unbiased scoring.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"Employee experience is at the heart of an organization's success and we've partnered with Bambooligans to ensure an optimal experience," said Anita Grantham, head of HR at BambooHR. "We've prioritized creating and delivering an exceptional culture to ensure the best quality of life, growth, openness, leadership and hard work. Having made this list for the third year in a row is a testament to our commitment to making BambooHR a top workplace."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

BambooHR is the world's leading HR and payroll platform for growing businesses. We're on a mission to empower the three million employees across more than 30,000 organizations by giving them intuitive HR tools, insights, and support to curate an exceptional employee experience. The company was founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, who created a values-focused, award-winning internal culture that then provided inspiration for BambooHR's product and features. BambooHR customers include Asana, Foursquare, Stance, Change.org and Postmates. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com, follow @bamboohr or come join 30,000 other HR change agents at our annual HR Virtual Summit.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

