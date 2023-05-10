CellFE announces launch of novel microfluidic cellular engineering platform at ASGCT 2023 Annual Meeting

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CellFE Inc., an innovative microfluidics company dedicated to transforming the development and manufacture of advanced cell therapies, today announced the commercial availability of its Infinity Mtx™ cellular engineering platform, which uses rapid cell compression and re-expansion to actively transport a target payload into the cell. They will showcase the instrument at the upcoming American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT) annual meeting on May 16-20, 2023.

The benefits of CellFE's microfluidic cellular engineering platform include high yields of edited cells, reduced cell recovery and expansion times, and efficient uptake of diverse payloads, translating to shorter vein-to-vein times and lower manufacturing costs.

"We are excited to unveil the Infinity MTx™ system at ASGCT 2023," said Alla Zamarayeva, CellFE's chief executive officer. "Our microfluidic cellular engineering technology is elegant, fast, and scalable and has unparalleled potential to enable researchers to develop more effective and accessible cell therapies for the patients who need them."

CellFE will be demonstrating their technology at booth #257 throughout the conference, as well as presenting the following:

Startup Showcase

Title: Microfluidics Delivering the Next Generation of Cell Therapies

Presenter: Alla Zamarayeva, CEO

Session Date & Time: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 12:40 PM PDT

Poster Presentations

Title: Next-Generation Microfluidic Technology for Gene-Editing in Human Primary T Cells Using CRISPR-Cas9

Session Date & Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 12:00 PM – 02:00 PM PDT

Abstract and Board No.: 1224

Title: Using Design of Experiments to Optimize Microfluidic Transfection Platform for Cas9 RNP and mRNA Delivery in Various Cell Types

Session Date & Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 12:00 PM – 02:00 PM PDT

Abstract and Board No.: 1133

About CellFE

CellFE is an innovative microfluidics company, whose mission is to transform the development and manufacture of life-saving cell therapies to make them more accessible to patients. CellFE's technology uses rapid cell compression and re-expansion to actively transport the payload into the cell in an elegant and effective approach that results in high yields of edited cells, while reducing processing times. This approach ultimately reduces the vein-to-vein time and manufacturing costs currently associated with advanced cell therapies. CellFE is committed to enabling their partners success through close collaborations that aim to solve the challenges associated with the development of next generation cell therapies.

