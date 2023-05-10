JRNY CLUB DEBUTS JRNY GALLERY FIRST-EVER MUSEUM DEDICATED TO NFT ART IN LAS VEGAS

New 'Non-Fungible Token' Gallery and Social Club Displays Digital Art on High-res Screens in Downtown Las Vegas, Open to the Public June 2023

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Membership NFT project and multi-media brand, JRNY Club alongside critic, collector and crypto expert Tony Spark, announce the opening of JRNY GALLERY, a NFT art collective and gallery in Las Vegas, launching in early June. Located in Downtown Las Vegas, the location is the first-ever physical art gallery dedicated solely to displaying NFTs on high-res screens on the west coast.

A first-of-its-kind Web3 art gallery, peer to per museum, and exclusive social club in Vegas that makes discovering and purchasing NFTs easier than ever, JRNY Gallery is a 3,700 sq. ft. modern facility complete with a high-tech gaming room surrounded by more than 100 monitors that will display a collection the top NFTs in the world on 4K digital canvases.

"JRNY Gallery will be an experience based NFT collective," JRNY Club Creative Director John Villari said. "There will be over 100 state-of-the-art monitors displaying NFTs, a gaming lounge exclusively for JRNY Club passholders and investors, and limited-edition collaborations with the top crypto influencers and celebrities. It's really about facilitating an environment where people with a shared passion for crypto, NFTs, and community can collaborate, engage, and socialize on a meaningful level."

Forthcoming programming will include an epic roster of futures-forward panels, drop parties, curated collections, thematic exhibitions in weekly programs. Upcoming artists on exhibition include: long-exposure photographer Merlin, Neo Tokyo lead artist Jeff Treves and digital artist Peter Paulićka aka Fire Falcon.

JRNY Gallery's highly anticipated opening will be in June 2023; and will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit https://jrnygallery.com.

ABOUT JRNY GALLERY

The future of art is coming. From crypto expert and entrepreneur Tony "Spark", creator of JRNY Club, the most influential and full-service NFT online club enabling users to expand their NFT knowledge, collect, track and trade NFTs, comes the west coast's first ever brick-and-mortar NFT museum, JRNY Gallery. Launching in June 2023, JRNY Gallery is located at 1029 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101in Downtown Las Vegas.

ABOUT JRNY COLLECTIVE

The JRNY Collective is a part of the JRNY Club ecosystem that is dedicated to up-and-coming independent artists. This exclusive collection will highlight various artists throughout the year and each artist will contribute their own 1of1s to the collection. JRNY Collective holders, featured artists, and builders can access an exclusive server to the network and collaborate on anything they wish. At JRNY, we believe these artists are at the core of Web3. Without them, this space wouldn't be what it is today. Hear more from the JRNY team and the featured artists in JRNY's monthly newsletter and Twitter spaces.

