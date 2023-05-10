Kelly Named the Best Temporary Staffing Firm in America by Forbes

Company also claims the No. 2 spot on ranking of Best Professional Recruiting Firms in the U.S.

TROY, Mich., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive survey of recruiters, hiring managers and job seekers, Kelly has been named the best temporary staffing firm in America by Forbes. The company topped the annual list and claimed the No. 2 spot on the 2023 ranking of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms. Both awards were announced by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world's leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Statista surveyed 5,200 external recruiters, human resources managers, and participants who have worked with at least one of the ranked firms. The temporary staffing firms list features the top 150 companies that focus on matching candidates with employers for temporary and contract positions. The professional recruiting firms ranking consists of the top 200 companies that specialize in filling positions with salaries of up to $100,000.

"At Kelly, we believe that the impact of the right job on your life is limitless, and that the impact of the right talent on your business is limitless," Kelly President and CEO Peter Quigley said. "We put exceptional talent and client experiences above everything else, and we're proud to be recognized for connecting people to work in ways that enrich their lives, and companies to the people who drive innovation and growth."

Quigley said Kelly's success is rooted in its specialty solutions strategy, 76 years of staffing experience, investments in technology, and a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

In its Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom business , Kelly specializes in placing experts who solve some of the world's most critical challenges, from curing genetic diseases to developing sources of alternative energy to modernizing transportation and communications.

Kelly Education is the largest provider of substitute teachers in the U.S. and staffs school districts with specialized talent, including para educators, tutors, and physical and mental health therapists. It also specializes in recruiting K-12 superintendents and higher education executives.

Kelly Professional & Industrial staffs America's manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and customer service providers with office and industrial talent. It is also a pioneer in outsourced hybrid and work-from-home contact center solutions.

Kelly supports its largest customers with Managed Services Provider (MSP), Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Services Procurement solutions in its outsourcing and consulting business, KellyOCG

"The world of work is evolving rapidly, and our specialty businesses are keenly tuned into the challenges and opportunities employers and job seekers face today," Quigley said. "We've combined that expertise with strategic investments in tools and technology that improve the job search and hiring process."

Among Kelly's recent technology investments are Kelly Fusion Digital Workers, the first product in a suite of solutions that automate routine tasks and allow employees to focus on more meaningful work; Kelly Ace, a recruiting and application chatbot that provides employers with a powerful user interface to connect with top talent faster; and Kelly Helix UX. a powerful talent management portal that simplifies and personalizes the MSP client experience. Kelly recently also relaunched its job search portal, MyKelly, for a streamlined user experience.

Kelly is a global workforce company, focused on helping employers recruit and manage skilled people and on helping job seekers find great work. We invented the staffing industry in 1946 and are experts in the industries and local markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 450,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2022 was $5.0 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

