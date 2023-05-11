IAS to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced today that Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, and Tania Secor, CFO, will participate at the following investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual Internet Summit

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 (fireside chat at 12:20 p.m. ET)

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 (1x1 meetings only)

Evercore's 2nd Annual Diamonds in the Rough SMID-Cap Internet & Software Conference

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 (1x1 meetings only)

The fireside chat at the Jefferies Summit will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the IAS investor relations website: https://investors.integralads.com/

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Investor Contact:

Jonathan Schaffer / Lauren Hartman

ir@integralads.com

Media Contact:

press@integralads.com

