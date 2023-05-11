Stagwell Network Demonstrates Creative Excellence Across Top Industry Award Shows: Clio, Effie, SABRE, and Webbys

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced fourteen of its agencies were honored by four of the premier industry discipline awards: The Clio, Effie, SABRE, and Webby Awards. The network continues to punch above its weight in creative excellence and marketing effectiveness across digital experiences, commerce, content, and public relations. 10 Thousand Design, 72andSunny, Allison+Partners, Anomaly, Colle McVoy, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Doner, Forsman & Bodenfors, GALE, HUNTER, Observatory, PRophet, Veritas, and YML were all recognized, with winning work fueling growth on behalf of brands AB InBev, Chipotle, Carnival Cruise Line, Frito-Lay, Meta, Netflix, Volvo Trucks, and more.

"Stagwell's agencies are shining bright this awards season. The amount of industry recognition for a network with less than two percent market share has been exceptional, and these accolades are a testament to our creative minds who are driving the future of digital marketing forward. Stagwell exists to help brands build digital experiences that fuel growth – whether that's an immersive marketing campaign that harmonizes the cutting edge of technology and culture to dazzle consumers, or long-term transformation work that sets our partners up for success in the digital economy," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO, Stagwell.

Congratulations Stagwell winners, along with several additional commendations and honorees. A full list of winners can be found below.

Clio Awards

The Clios celebrate bold work that propels the advertising industry forward, inspires a competitive marketplace of ideas, and fosters meaningful connections within the creative community. Winning work from Stagwell included:

Gold Winner, Public Relations, "Torrents of Truth," Nebo, 72andSunny

Silver Winner, Design, "Diablo Summoner," Blizzard Entertainment, CP+B Brasil

Silver Winner, Film, " Love Story ," Volvo Trucks, Forsman & Bodenfors

Silver Winner, Film Craft, "Wish for the Extraordinary," Meta, Anomaly

Silver Winner, Public Relations (Cause Related), "Torrents of Truth," Nebo, 72andSunny

Silver Winner, Public Relations (Public Affairs), "Torrents of Truth," Nebo, 72andSunny

Silver Winner, Public Relations, "Kami," Down Syndrome International, Forsman & Bodenfors

Bronze Winner, Audio, "The Donated Commercial," Canada's Organ and Tissue Donation Community, Doner

Bronze Winner, Design, "Cards of Qatar ," Forza Football, Blankspot, Forsman & Bodenfors

Bronze Winner, Design Craft, "Diablo Summoner," Blizzard Entertainment, CP+B Brasil

Bronze Winner, Film Craft, "Run with it," NFL, 72andSunny

Bronze Winner, Film Craft, "Wish for the Extraordinary," Meta, Anomaly

Effie Awards US

Honoring the most effective marketing ideas across the U.S., winning work from Stagwell included:

Doritos & Netflix, "Live From The Upside Down" Frito-Lay Netflix, Observatory

Chipotle Mexican "A Future Begins" Chipotle Mexican Grill, Observatory

Carnival Cruise Line "America Got Funderstruck," Carnival Cruise Line, Anomaly

Call of Duty: Warzone "Warzone in Paradise," Activision, 72andSunny Los Angeles

Truth Initiative, Depression Stick + Breath of Stress Air, Truth Initiative, GALE

SABRE North America

Nearly all of our PR and communications firms received recognition at the PRovoke North American SABRE Awards this week, with Allison+Partners leading the show as North American Agency of the Year and the #2 Best Large Agency to Work For. HUNTER was also named #5 Best Midsize Agency to Work For. Winning work from Stagwell included:

GOLD SABRE Multimarket Campaign, "Corona Plastic Fishing Tournament," Corona, Allison+Partners

GOLD SABRE Experiential Trade Show, "HPE Discover 2022," Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Allison+Partners

GOLD SABRE, Home & Furniture, "Cub Cadet Evokes the Spirit of Spring with Essence de Lawn ," Cub Cadet with Exponent, Colle McVoy , 10 Thousand Design

GOLD SABRE, Canadian Campaign, "4000 Cover Stories," Native Women's Resource Centre Toronto, Veritas, Forsman & Bodenfors

Innovation SABRE Awards

NFTs: Dwyane Wade x Budweiser Zero NFT, Budweiser, Allison+Partners

Paid Influencer Programs + Endorsements: Pink For All: Helping Pink Stand for Inclusivity, Victoria Secret Pink, HUNTER

Brand Partnership: Doritos + Stranger Things: "Live From The Upside Down," Frito-Lay North America , Observatory

Online/Virtual Events: Doritos + Stranger Things: "Live From The Upside Down" - Frito-Lay North America , Observatory

Content Marketing Campaign: - Doritos + Stranger Things: "Live From The Upside Down" - Frito-Lay North America , Observatory

The Tech Stack Awards, PR Software & Services: PRophet: AI-Driven Tech That Makes PR Pros More Performative, PRophet

Platinum Sabre for Best In Show : #TapeOutHate, Budweiser, Labatt Breweries of Canada , Veritas

Boldest Campaign : #TapeOutHate, Budweiser, Labatt Breweries of Canada , Veritas

Most Disruptive Campaign: #TapeOutHate, Budweiser, Labatt Breweries of Canada , Veritas

Best Use of LinkedIn: Bedtime Stories for Bosses, Microsoft Canada, Veritas

Webby Awards

The Webbys recognize the "best of the internet" spanning digital experiences, commerce, and content. Winning work from Stagwell included:

Webby Winner, Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual, Entertainment, Sports & Music 2023, Observatory

Webby Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Media & Entertainment 2023, Observatory

Webby Winner, Video, Media & Entertainment 2023, Observatory

People's Voice Winner, Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual, Entertainment, Sports & Music, Observatory

People's Voice Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Media & Entertainment, Observatory

Webby Winner, Website and Mobile Sites, Events, YML

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

