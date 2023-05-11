TIFIN Wealth to support the growth of smaller financial advisors by offering its Personalized Investment Platform to NAPFA-Aligned advisors at no cost

TIFIN Wealth announces free access to personalized investments for NAPFA-aligned advisors with less than $100M in assets under advice

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN Wealth, the AI engine for organic growth, has announced a partnership with NAPFA. In an aim to support the smallest advisors to grow faster, TIFIN will provide free access to the AI platform's advanced investment assessment and proposal capabilities for NAPFA-affiliated advisors with less than $100M in assets under advice (AUA). Through this partnership, TIFIN aims to support advisors seeking organic growth the most and who may otherwise be cost-sensitive.

This partnership advances TIFIN Wealth's mission to make intelligent advice accessible to more individuals. This starts with equipping independent financial advisors with cutting-edge technology to better serve their clients. TIFIN Wealth sees NAPFA member advisors who are fee-only, fiduciary financial planners as a major part of the future of the wealth management industry. Therefore, TIFIN Wealth is proud to provide this NAPFA member benefit in support of their success; and to those that need that organic growth the most.

The AI-powered TIFIN Wealth platform encompasses personalized assessments spanning risk, planning and financial personality, investment proposals, marketing automation, and advanced data science.

"We are excited to partner with TIFIN Wealth to provide this opportunity to members," says Kathryn Dattomo, NAPFA CEO. "This will help further our members' ability to provide independent, personalized financial advice to their clients."

"Over the years we have heard from many advisors looking to enhance their assessment and proposal capabilities but are often shut out of these advancements in wealthtech because of cost-prohibitive pricing," said AJ Boury, Chief Operating Officer, TIFIN Wealth. "By partnering with NAPFA to provide this member benefit, we are happy to remove these barriers for cost-sensitive firms and further our mission of intelligent advice for all."

About NAPFA

Since 1983, the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors has provided Fee–Only financial advisors across the country with some of the highest standards possible for professional competency, comprehensive financial planning, and Fee–Only compensation. With more than 4,500 members across the country, NAPFA is the leading professional association in the United States dedicated to the advancement of Fee–Only financial planning. Learn more at www.napfa.org.

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for wealth. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to build engaging and intelligent wealth experiences for better financial lives.

TIFIN manages Magnifi, a consumer-focused marketplace that delivers investment personalization through next-gen intelligence and an AI investing assistant; TIFIN Wealth, an AI engine that enables organic growth for financial advisors, wealth enterprises, and workplace financial providers through investment proposals, marketing automation, and data science; TIFIN AMP, an AI platform to modernize distribution for asset management firms; and TIFIN Studios, an incubation platform for new business creation.

