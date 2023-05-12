China National Silk Museum's 6th Chinese Costume Festival Held in Hangzhou and Suriname

HANGZHOU, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In late April, several events for the annual Hanfu Festival (Chinese Costume Festival) took place at the China National Silk Museum in Hangzhou, and in Paramaribo, Suriname, which showcased the traditional Hanfu costumes and its associated culture to a global audience. This year's theme was "Traditional Chinese Festivals."

Evening of Chinese Costume in Paramaribo, Suriname (PRNewswire)

Alongside regular programs such as an up-close viewing of valuable archaeological textiles, special costume exhibition tours, lectures by senior scholars, and crafts fairs, this year's festival also featured an immersive dragon lantern parade, a concert of traditional ancient musical instruments, a game of collecting "Eight Immortals" stamps, pot throwing, iron ring rolling, and other traditional games.

The Hanfu Festival's main attraction is always the "Evening of Chinese Costume." This year, it centered on traditional festivals in China and presented six scenes from different dynasties set during ancient festivals such as the Spring Festival, Lantern Festival, Qingming Festival, Dragon Boat Festival, Qixi Festival, and Mid-Autumn Festival. The performances brought the lives of ancestors from thousands of years ago to life. The events held in Hangzhou from April 22-23 were live-streamed to a worldwide audience and garnered more than 4 million views.

In addition, this year, the China National Silk Museum organized the "Evening of Chinese Costume" on April 30 in Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname. The event included lectures on Silk Road culture, traditional opera, folk dance, and a Chinese costume show, introducing Chinese culture to Surinamese people. Twenty-four models from China and Suriname were invited to walk down the runway wearing Chinese costumes, reenacting four ancient scenes from the Tang Dynasty, the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms, and the Ming Dynasty. More than 400 people, including the Chinese Ambassador in Suriname, Surinamese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Defence, Minister of Public Construction, Minister of Economy, and various communities attended the event.

The Chinese Costume Festival has been held for six consecutive years, with its organizers committed to collaborating with global Hanfu communities to present Chinese traditional costumes in a creative manner, blending modern technological elements and providing an annual leisure cultural event for people worldwide. The Hanfu Festival also serves as an international platform for the China National Silk Museum's foreign exchanges, facilitating cultural interactions and connections between China and the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE China National Silk Museum