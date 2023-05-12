edX Debuts Two AI-Powered Learning Assistants Built on ChatGPT

edX plugin launches in ChatGPT plugin store to give users access to content and course discovery

edX Xpert delivers AI-powered learning and customer support within the edX platform

LANHAM, Md., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced the debut of two AI-powered innovations: the new edX plugin for ChatGPT and edX Xpert, an AI-powered learning assistant on the edX platform. Both tools leverage the technology of AI research and deployment company OpenAI to deliver real-time academic support and course discovery to help learners achieve their goals.

OpenAI Logo (PRNewswire)

"The incredible capabilities of generative AI will only amplify the value edX delivers to learners worldwide. By leveraging the intelligence and adaptability of OpenAI's ChatGPT, we are creating more personalized and engaging experiences that further enable learners to achieve great academic and career outcomes," said 2U Co-Founder and CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek. "Our announcements today are just the first of many innovations edX is developing to harness the power and potential of generative AI, from new platform capabilities to cutting-edge new educational programs on AI-related topics."

The edX ChatGPT plugin is part of the initial wave of plugins available for ChatGPT Plus users. It enables users to seamlessly discover educational programs across edX's library of 4,200 courses, as well as access in-depth learning resources on select advanced topics — beginning with Circuits and Electronics. As users engage with ChatGPT on topics that interest them, the plugin will instantaneously provide course recommendations, content, videos, and quizzes, with direct links to access edX.org courses.

Also debuting today is edX Xpert, an AI-powered learning assistant embedded in the edX platform. Xpert leverages the ChatGPT API to provide learners with real-time, personalized academic and customer support as they engage in online coursework from leading universities and institutions worldwide. These new capabilities will enhance edX's industry-leading student support services, which are designed to drive best-in-class outcomes for learners engaged in online academic programs on the edX platform, from free courses to technical boot camps to full degrees.

The Xpert learning assistant is trained to provide friendly and intelligent conversational support across a range of learner needs. Working alongside edX's career coaches, student success managers, tutors, and 24/7 live technical support specialists, Xpert will provide learners with an added layer of real-time, interactive guidance to support great student outcomes. It is powered by the incredible breadth and depth of information available across thousands of educational offerings in edX's content portfolio and millions of learner interactions from edX's learner support offerings.

Xpert is currently in pilot, with additional learners gaining access throughout 2023. New features will be released in stages, including:

Academic Assistance: Xpert will offer learners personalized assistance with coursework and assignments. Learners can ask Xpert to break down complex concepts from course material, answer follow up questions, recommend additional modules, and quiz learners to help check their comprehension.

Course Discovery: As a guide and partner, Xpert will help connect learners with the right learning for their career goals and educational background. Factoring a learner's prior experience and knowledge with their desired program length, Xpert will help to match learners with best-fit program options to learn the skills to meet every professional moment.

Customer Service: Xpert's customer service functionality will provide clear advice and step-by-step solutions instantaneously to help eliminate any technical barriers to learning encountered while on the platform.

Course Content Summaries: Xpert will be able to generate brief, helpful summaries of video lectures and text material within courses. This allows learners to quickly identify relevant content for learning, reviewing, or reinforcing concepts, helping to maximize the time they spend learning on the platform. Currently, this feature is available in the program built from the first-ever MOOC on edX – MITx's Circuits and Electronics – with plans to roll out across the wider portfolio. Xpert will be able to generate brief, helpful summaries of video lectures and text material within courses. This allows learners to quickly identify relevant content for learning, reviewing, or reinforcing concepts, helping to maximize the time they spend learning on the platform. Currently, this feature is available in the program built from the first-ever MOOC on edX – MITx's– with plans to roll out across the wider portfolio.

"We're seeing a huge spike in interest from learners in AI," said Anant Agarwal, Chief Platform Officer of 2U, Founder of edX and MIT Professor. "It is clear that leveraging AI to build cutting-edge capabilities that provide a more personalized experience for learners will be highly impactful in maximizing learning on the edX platform. These latest developments build on edX's leadership in delivering quality student support and driving impactful outcomes and we look forward to continuing to unlock the potential of AI to transform the way we work and learn."

edX continues to build on OpenAI's ChatGPT API to drive additional opportunities to help learners everywhere access the education and support they need to fuel their ambition and achieve their goals.

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 76 million people worldwide with the skills, knowledge and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org.

Media Contact:

Kate Welk, 2U, Inc.

media@2u.com

edX, a 2U company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 2U, Inc.