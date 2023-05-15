Dante Genomics offers free, first-step feature of its AVANTI Software to turn FASTQ to VCF files on its platform agnostic genomic interpretation software

– Initial feature at no-cost to enable broad scalability of interpretation software to benefit sequencing labs of all sizes around the world –

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dante Genomics , a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, today announced a free, initial feature of its platform agnostic proprietary B2B software to automatically turn FASTQ files to VCF files at no charge as an introduction to its AVANTI Software, demonstrating the broad scalability of its interpretation software to benefit sequencing labs of all sizes around the world.

Dante Genomics (PRNewswire)

FASTQ is the raw data file that comes from the sequencer. The transformation to VCF is difficult and complicated and would normally require an expert IT team to accomplish. In offering the transformation for free, Dante is demonstrating the utility of this plug-and-play approach to genomic interpretation at scale. The AVANTI Software is platform agnostic and compatible with all sequencers, including Illumina, Pac Bio, Oxford Nanopore, Complete Genomics, Ultima, Element and MGI, among others.

VCF files can be further analyzed by AVANTI and return full genomic reports as an output in a wide variety of clinical areas from oncology and cardiovascular conditions to rare diseases and neurology, among others. This software can help clinicians and researchers focus on the variants that are most likely to be relevant for their patient and make more informed decisions for their patients.

"We created our AVANTI Software to achieve with sequencers what Microsoft Windows achieved with personal computers, and that's why AVANTI works with all sequencers," said Andrea Riposati, Co-founder and CEO of Dante Genomics. "We are thrilled to see new entrants in the sequencing market, and we recognized the need to offer a hardware agnostic software platform that can enable sequencing labs everywhere to bring the clinical interpretation in-house and run hundreds of reports in parallel with results in minutes. This software will offer the end-to-end solution for people to access the clinically actionable results needed from sequencing their DNA and ultimately save more lives."

The AVANTI Software enables sequencing labs of all sizes with the ability to bring interpretation in-house, turning raw genomic data into clinically actionable genomic reports in minutes and at scale for whole genome, whole exome, target panels and other NGS datasets. No matter where you are in the world or how many reports you're running at one time, AVANTI scales this approach to genomic interpretation, offering an end-to-end solution for doctors and researchers to utilize precise interpretation with speed and accuracy.

About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and software. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes, prevention, enhanced diagnostics and personalized medicine. The Company's assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

