Start Your Engines: Kubota Refuels Partnership with Crayola Bringing Kids Together for Community Teamwork

Crayola Experience Raceway-Themed National Tour Pulls Up to the Starting Line in Orlando with Trackhouse Racing Pit Crew and Kubota Branded Racecars

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota Tractor Corporation and Crayola announced today a renewed partnership building on the success of last year's collaboration between the brands to show kids how teamwork can make a difference in their community. The new venture is inspired by Kubota's NASCAR partners like Trackhouse Racing and ThorSport Racing and includes an immersive, interactive event touring Crayola's family attractions; at-home crafts and coloring pages at CrayolaExperience.com/Kubota and Crayola.com; and classroom activities and educational content.

Kubota and Crayola’s national partnership includes an immersive, interactive racing-themed event touring Crayola’s hands-on family attractions called Raceway Makeover by Kubota, downloadable at-home crafts and coloring pages, and classroom activities. (PRNewswire)

Together, the brands will transform Crayola Experience family attractions into "Raceway Makeover by Kubota" in a four-market national takeover tour beginning later this month. The limited-time events will put kids (and kids at heart) in the driver's seat of dozens of hands-on, auto racing-themed activities featuring Kubota equipment—such as tractors, mowers and RTVs—as they ready the fictional town of Crayonville for its new raceway.

To kick off the national tour, Kubota and Crayola will host grand opening events for each takeover, featuring live pit crew demonstrations from Kubota's NASCAR partner Trackhouse Racing. At these free-to-the-public events, kids will get to test their own pit crew skills to see if they have what it takes. Kid-friendly challenges include simulated tire changing relays, gas refill speed tests, tire obstacle courses, and more.

"Partnering with Crayola brings to life our iconic orange equipment in new ways and with it the chance for kids to get creative and see what's possible when we work together," said Todd Stucke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Kubota Tractor Corporation. "Throughout the immersive experience, kids will discover how teamwork and the machine power of Kubota equipment can improve communities."

Inside the family attractions, kids will participate in a pit crew tire change challenge, get behind the wheel of a virtual Kubota tractor in a simulator game, race Kubota toy cars customized with Crayola accessories and take photos with kid-sized Kubota-branded race cars and trucks thanks to Kubota's NASCAR partners Trackhouse and ThorSport Racing, plus more activities.

The Raceway Makeover by Kubota takeover will tour throughout 2023, making pit stops at four Crayola Experience locations in Orlando, Fla. (May 25-June 18); Chandler, Ariz. (June 29-July 30); Easton, Pa. (Aug. 10-Sept. 5) and Plano, Texas (Nov. 14-Jan. 2, 2024).

"Through collaborations such as our partnership with Kubota, we are able to create exciting and engaging experiences that showcase real-life applications of how imagination and creativity are at the core of everything we do as kids and adults," said Warren Schorr, Senior Vice President Business Development, Global Licensing, & Experiences. "Big machines. Racing. Coloring. Building. What kid doesn't love these things? And what an amazing opportunity to help them learn how creativity and equipment are used to design and build the world around us."

To learn more about the Raceway Makeover by Kubota at Crayola Experience locations and the other partnership activities, visit CrayolaExperience.com/Kubota.

# # #

Media-ready visual assets are available here: https://crayexp.com/Kubota.

Crayola Experience Kubota Takeover Summary

After last year's successful collaboration, Kubota Tractor Corporation and Crayola announced a renewed partnership that will continue to inspire the next generation of business owners, builders, farmers, do-it-yourselfers, and leaders by highlighting the importance of teamwork and the creative role that machines play in improving communities. The national partnership offers families across the country an immersive, interactive and raceway-themed event touring Crayola's hands-on family attractions; at-home activities; and educational content. Raceway Makeover by Kubota will tour four Crayola Experience locations across the country: Orlando, Fla. (May 25-June 18); Chandler, Ariz. (June 29-July 30); Easton, Pa. (Aug. 10-Sept. 5) and Plano, Texas (Nov. 14-Jan. 2, 2024).

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross HP, performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Learn more at www.crayola.com.

About Crayola Experience

Crayola Experience is Crayola's premier and one-of-a-kind family destination packed with creative activities and attractions. The colorful adventures of Crayola Experience help kids and adults alike explore art and technology, express their creativity, and experience color in a whole new way. The brand's flagship attraction is located in Easton, Pa., the birthplace of Crayola crayons. Other locations include Orlando, Fla.; Mall of America (Bloomington, Minn.); Plano, Texas; and Chandler, Ariz. To learn more, visit www.crayolaexperience.com.

Kubota Contact:

877.582.6826

newsroom@kubotausa.com

Crayola Contact: Constance Walker

484.538.7571

cwalker@crayola.com

Raceway Makeover by Kubota will tour four Crayola Experience locations across the country: Orlando, Fla. (May 25-June 18); Chandler, Ariz. (June 29-July 30); Easton, Pa. (Aug. 10-Sept. 5) and Plano, Texas (Nov. 14-Jan. 2, 2024). (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kubota Tractor Corporation