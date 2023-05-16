Announcing Solana Breakpoint 2023 Presale Ticketing and Initial Set of Speakers

The Solana Foundation announces Amsterdam for the flagship conference of the Solana Ecosystem, October 30 - November 3

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solana Foundation, a non-profit foundation dedicated to the decentralization, adoption, and security of the Solana network, today announced the initial speakers list and general admission ticket availability for Solana Breakpoint 2023. In addition, applications developer, creator and student tickets and the first-ever open call for artists in the Solana community.

Solana Labs unveils new 25,000 square foot, 4-story community office space in Lower Manhattan (PRNewswire)

The third annual Breakpoint conference will take place in Amsterdam from October 30 through November 3 at the Solana Campus, a pop-up gathering ground located at TAETs Art and Event Park approximately 15 minutes from central Amsterdam. The Solana Campus will feature three stages for keynote speakers, educational developer sessions, and creator success stories. In addition, the campus will feature activations and events from Solana ecosystem teams such as art installations, project showcases, and beyond.

"Breakpoint 2022 was a seminal moment for the Solana community and we're excited to host the most advanced and innovative blockchain developers this year. It's been invigorating to collaborate and communicate with the Solana community since last year's Breakpoint," shared Dan Albert, Executive Director, Solana Foundation. "We are extremely excited for the community to come together, this time in Amsterdam, to engage in discussions, educate one another and join forces to bring the world of blockchain technology forward. It's time to build the future."

Last year, Breakpoint saw builders, enthusiasts, and dreamers descend upon Lisbon, where the event hosted over 3,600 attendees and 250 speakers across 125 sessions. This year's edition will be even bigger, with the world's most innovative minds collaborating throughout the Solana Campus across five days of presentations, workshops and community events. Breakpoint 2023 initial group of speakers will include:

Sandra Persing , Vice President, Developer & Ecosystem Marketing, Circle

Armani Ferrante , CEO and Founder, Coral

Peter Moore , formerly of Electronic Arts

James Tromans , Engineering Director, Web3, Engineering, and Strategy, Google

Amir Haleem , Founder, Helium

Kanav Kiraya, President, Jump Crypto

Kevin Bowers , Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development, Jump Trading

Pascal Gauthier , Chairman and CEO, Ledger

Nuseir Yassin , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Nas Company

Thomas Lambertz , CEO, Neodyme

Ori Kwan , Co-Founder, Orca

Jules Urbach , CEO and Founder, OTOY

For speaking opportunities please visit here . Projects looking to inquire about sponsorship of Solana Breakpoint 2023, can visit here .

More information on tickets, travel, visas, flights, or hotels, can be found on the Breakpoint website here .

About Solana Foundation

The Solana Foundation is a non-profit foundation based in Zug, Switzerland, dedicated to the decentralization, adoption, and security of the Solana network. For more information, please visit https://solana.org/ .

About Solana

Solana is a global state machine, and the world's most performant blockchain. It gives developers the confidence to build for the long term by delivering predictable scaling without compromising security or composability. Solana's performance is driven by a single global state, which is capable of processing tens of thousands of smart contracts at once, and by Proof of History, a distributed clock that unlocks low-latency, sub-second finality across the global state. To learn more, please visit https://solana.com/ .

Media Contact: Arielle Pennington, Solana Foundation Head of Communications, press@solana.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solana Foundation