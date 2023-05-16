COSTA COFFEE, THE UK'S FAVORITE COFFEE, SELECTS GEP's UNIFIED PROCUREMENT SOFTWARE TO TRANSFORM ITS ENTIRE SOURCE-TO-CONTRACT PROCESS

CLARK, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that Costa Coffee, the second largest coffeehouse chain in the world, and the largest in the UK, selected GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's leading procurement and supply chain platform, after a competitive selection process.

Headquartered in Buckinghamshire, Costa Coffee is present in 45 countries with 2,800-plus coffee shops in the UK and Ireland and 1,100-plus globally. As part of its digital transformation, Costa Coffee has selected GEP SOFTWARE to transform and automate its source-to-contract procurement process for all indirect spend, encompassing sourcing, contract and supplier risk management.

"We selected GEP because of its proven procurement software and expertise to help us continue to grow and deliver new value to our customers and shareholders," said Xavier Martinez, chief supply chain officer at Costa Coffee.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility, and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive, and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data, and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com .

