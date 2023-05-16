Enterprises and Service Providers Boost Security and Network Automation with cnMaestro™ 4.0 from Cambium Networks

Managing the Technology Stack in a Single Framework Enhances the Security and Automation of Service Providers' Networks while removing complexity

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced a major upgrade of its cnMaestro management system that enables enterprises and service providers to integrate new end-to-end security and automation capabilities across their Cambium-powered networks, while avoiding the complexity that typically accompanies third-party integrations. A complete networking stack can be created for distributed organizations, all managed together in a single cnMaestro framework.

"Network operators have a multitude of tools and technologies to deliver network services, but they are ultimately judged by the end user experience," said Tam Dell'Oro, founder and CEO of Dell'Oro Group, a research and consulting firm that specializes in business planning and strategic competitive analysis. "It is critical that vendors deliver holistic solutions that can meet performance and security expectations."

Small and medium-sized enterprises increasingly demand sophisticated network security and threat protection that has typically only been available to large organizations. cnMaestro 4.0 expands the scope of Cambium Networks' Network Service Edge (NSE) solution to enable enterprises to deliver advanced security and threat protection with a fraction of the IT staff. Specific features in cnMaestro 4.0 include:

"Layer3/Layer7 flow preference is key for our customers," said Tavin Jordaan of Information Systems Engineering (Pty) Ltd, a value added distributor. "It provides a mechanism where we can decide what kind of traffic should be going through each WAN link. This helps in binding business-critical applications on reliable and higher throughput WAN links."

For organizations using Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AD) as an identity solution – for example for Microsoft 365 applications – cnMaestro X 4.0 adds support for single sign on (SSO) authentication with Azure AD for users accessing Cambium Networks Wi-Fi solutions. IT administrators can now integrate directory services with network access to simplify the end user experience.

In addition, cnMaestro X 4.0 expands its automation facilities with Assists, a solution that helps identify potential vulnerabilities in the network infrastructure across a Cambium ONE Network of devices. Assists helps administrators identify and immediately fix problems to optimize the network fabric and increase overall reliability.

cnMaestro 4.0 also supports the provisioning and management of Cambium Networks' cnWave 5G Fixed millimeter wave fixed wireless solutions. You can view how service provider Wibernet uses Gigabit speeds with this system to connect business and residential subscribers in South Africa here.

"Based on extensive experience and field testing with network operators of all types and sizes, we continue to optimize cnMaestro to make it easier to deliver advanced security and high-quality end-user experiences that differentiate the Cambium Networks offering," says Bruce Miller, Vice President Enterprise Marketing, Cambium Networks. "ONE Network is brought together by cnMaestro's single-pane-of-glass management for a converged IT experience that greatly simplifies operations compared to managing disparate parts."

