TAIPEI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AORUS, the gaming brand from GIGABYTE, and SEGA's Company of Heroes 3 announce to team up and give fans a chance to win exciting prizes. Company of Heroes 3 is an action-packed real-time strategy game that puts players in the midst of historic events during World War II. The game emphasizes both single-player campaigns and collaborative teamwork in co-op and multiplayer mode, aligning perfectly with AORUS's "Team Up. Fight On." brand tagline, promoting the idea of working together to achieve common goals, both in-game and in real life.

GIGABYTE AORUS teamed up with Company of Heroes 3 to give fans a chance to win exciting prizes (PRNewswire)

To invite more players to join the spectacular collaboration, AORUS and SEGA are giving away 50 digital game codes for the newly released game, and a custom Company of Heroes 3-themed motherboard as the grand prize. This is an amazing opportunity for gamers and fans of the franchise to win fantastic prizes.

To enter the sweepstakes, participants can visit AORUS's official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and search for the AORUS Hero Quest post. The task is to locate specific items hidden in the image of a Company of Heroes 3-themed game room. Those who complete the task are eligible for the sweepstakes. A total of 50 premium PC edition digital game codes are up for grabs, giving participants the chance to experience the game's thrilling features and challenging gameplay. In addition, one lucky winner will receive the grand prize, an X670E AORUS MASTER Company of Heroes 3-themed motherboard. This unique motherboard features a custom Company of Heroes 3 design on the large metal armor, making it a great collection for diehard fans. The board also features the exclusive EZ-Latch Plus for quick loading and unloading of graphics cards and M.2 SSDs, providing a fast and seamless building and gaming experience for fans of the game.

The sweepstakes end on May 24th and are open to fans worldwide, with terms and conditions applied. Take advantage of this exciting opportunity and enter the sweepstakes today: https://bit.ly/AORUS_HeroQuest

