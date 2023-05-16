Intergalactic Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Investor Event on May 23, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intergalactic Therapeutics, a company focused on transforming medicine through non-viral gene therapy, announced today that it will host a virtual investor event with scientific experts in the fields of ophthalmology, bioengineering, and gene therapy on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The event will feature Intergalactic's executive leadership and key opinion leaders for a deep dive into the Company's differentiated non-viral gene therapy approach using its proprietary C3DNA and COMET technology. Speakers will also share recent data highlighting the therapeutic benefit and market potential for its lead IG-002 program addressing all forms of ABCA4-related retinopathies.

Guest speakers will include:

Sangeeta N. Bhatia , M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT ); Director of the Marble Center for Cancer Nanomedicine at the Koch Institute for Integrative Research; Investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Rachel Huckfeldt , M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School ; Clinician-Scientist and Investigator in the Inherited Retinal Disorders Service at Massachusetts Eye and Ear (MEE)

Mark Pennesi , M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Ophthalmology and Chief of the Paul H. Casey Ophthalmic Genetics Division at Oregon Health & Science University

About Intergalactic Therapeutics

Intergalactic Therapeutics, an Apple Tree Partners (ATP) company, is transforming medicine through non-viral gene therapy. Its proprietary integrated platform comprises three core pillars: versatile C3DNA technology (covalently closed and circular DNA); groundbreaking precise and tunable approaches to local therapeutic delivery using the COMET electro-transfer system; and a rapid, scalable, and cost-effective manufacturing process to make gene therapy safer and more accessible. With a diversified portfolio of potential new treatments for eye diseases and beyond, Intergalactic is dedicated to helping patients around the world by bringing non-viral gene therapies into reality. For more information, visit www.intergalactictx.com.

