Long Island Wine Country Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Wine Excellence

RIVERHEAD, N.Y., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island Wine Country, a dynamic community of the region's 57 distinct wine producers, is proud to celebrate its 50th Anniversary of world-class winegrowing this summer on the East Coast. Since its establishment in 1973, Long Island Wine Country has become a premier destination for wine enthusiasts and for high-quality winemaking that rivals those from other renowned wine regions worldwide. With its unique terroir, characterized by a maritime climate, sandy soils, and influence from the Atlantic Ocean, Long Island Wine Country has consistently produced exceptional grapes and award-winning wines that stand out in a bustling market.

"Over the past 50 years, the region has blossomed into a thriving community of passionate producers who work together to craft exceptional wines for New York State and worldwide," said Kareem Massoud, Winemaker at Paumanok and Palmer Vineyards, and President of Long Island Wine Country. "Our wineries take great pride in their achievements, which have been made possible by the unwavering support of loyal customers and the local community."

Long Island Wine Country will commemorate its 50th Anniversary with a series of celebrations featuring a range of exciting press, trade, and consumer activities, including:

Trade and Press Portfolio Tasting at Temple Court in NYC on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 11:30 am - 2:30 pm ET

Cheers to 50 Years! Experience a one-of-a-kind trade and press portfolio tasting where wine experts can savor the best of Long Island Wine Country. Discover the region's finest wines during a three-hour-long portfolio tasting featuring select, quality, top-tier wines from over 25+ Long Island wineries. Celebrate the region's 50th Anniversary of winegrowing and explore the bounty of Long Island's acclaimed wine country right in the heart of New York City! This event is for trade and media only; to request an invitation, please contact us.

Consumer Library Wine Dinner at Temple Court in NYC on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 6:00 pm ET

Celebrate 50 years of Long Island's exceptional wines with a special commemorative dinner. Explore the North and South Fork under one roof with an hour-long walk-around wine-tasting reception, followed by a seated four-course dinner paired with special wines. Be the first to taste library vintages pulled from winemakers' cellars, including large format magnums that showcase the ageing capabilities of the region. The menu features local purveyors and products from Long Island crafted by Tom Colicchio's talented team from Temple Court. End the evening on a sweet note with late-harvest dessert wines from the region. Purchase tickets here.

Summer Grand Celebration at Peconic Bay Vineyards on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 5:00 pm ET

Long Island's 50th Anniversary premier wine event this summer features over 35 East End winemakers' wines and delectable bites prepared by renowned local vendors. Presented by Long Island Wine Country, this grand event celebrates the rich agrarian heritage of the East End and raises funds for collaborative initiatives dedicated to advancing viticulture, sustainable agriculture, and community relations. Purchase tickets here.

#50YearsLIWC Social Media Campaign

Indulge in the dynamic wine culture, wine diversity, and breathtaking natural beauty of Long Island as we take a virtual trip with captivating photo features of the wine region. Visitors are encouraged to share their pictures of the wine region and wine producers using #50YearsLIWC.

Long Island produces award-winning red wines like Merlot and Cabernet Franc, sparkling wines made from Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, dry rosés—both sparkling and still—as well as white wines like Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Pinot Gris, Riesling, and Gewürztraminer. Known for its exceptional wines, Long Island also leads in environmentally responsible winemaking with cutting-edge vineyard practices and innovative techniques.

One of its proudest achievements over the past five decades is becoming the first wine region on the East Coast to implement a certified sustainable viticulture program, showcasing its unwavering commitment to sustainability. When wine enthusiasts indulge in Long Island wines, they not only savor the exquisite flavors, but also support a wine region that prioritizes the environment and practices responsible stewardship of its natural resources.

To learn more about Long Island Wine Country, please visit liwines.com. To stay updated on upcoming news and events, follow via Instagram @liwinecountry, LinkedIn @LongIslandWineCountry, Facebook @LongIslandWine.

About Long Island Wine Country

Since 1973, Long Island wine growers have been dedicated to producing wines of the highest quality, providing environmental & community stewardship, and preserving this magical place that is our home. Our Mission is to inspire, sustain, and promote Long Island wine. For more information on Long Island Wine Country, please visit our website at: liwines.com or send us an email at info@liwines.com. Winery images available upon request.

