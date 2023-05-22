Avantor® and Labguru Collaborate to Drive More Efficient Lab Buying Experience

Integration of Avantor's Inventory Management software and Labguru's Electronic Lab Notebook will enable access to high-quality products in a single platform from the lab bench

RADNOR, Pa., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, has entered into an agreement with Labguru, a research-to-production platform of choice for leading global pharma, national research institutes and innovative startups, to integrate Avantor's Inventory Manager and e-commerce channel into Labguru's Lab Information Management Software (LIMS) and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN). Avantor and Labguru's combined solution will offer a single source for scientists to access a wide range of high-quality products when they need them at the lab bench.

Avantor introduces new brand identity (PRNewsfoto/Avantor) (PRNewswire)

Avantor's Inventory Manager (IM) is a proprietary, vendor-agnostic cloud-based software designed to serve as the central transactional and intelligence hub for lab inventory management. IM provides real-time reporting and customized, on-demand replenishment of lab consumables and now can integrate with Electronic Lab Notebooks from multiple providers. By integrating IM with Labguru, scientists who use their ELN can easily view, check available stock, and order products through Avantor's e-commerce channel. This offers the choice customers want while streamlining their lab workflows and driving efficiencies.

"Avantor is in the business of ensuring scientists have what they need, when they need it, so they can focus on breakthroughs. Our goal is to provide researchers and scientists a more streamlined and efficient way to manage their inventory and purchase research materials from Avantor through Labguru's Electronic Lab Notebook platform," said Tola Olorunnisola, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services and Strategy at Avantor. "Science doesn't reward wasted time, and our intention with this integration is to further enhance the user experience for researchers and provide them with a single source for their lab research needs to give them time back."

Labguru's solutions, including LIMS and ELN, support work across the biotech, pharma, CRO, and QC lab spaces, and their ELN is the platform of choice for more than 120,000 scientists globally.

"We are thrilled to partner with Avantor and begin to empower scientists with an offering that takes Avantor's and Labguru's Laboratory solutions to the next level," said Ariel Yarnitsky CEO of Labguru (BioData, Inc.). "Eliminating friction for scientists by providing efficiencies and data-based insights are two key ways to accelerate science."

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook.

About Labguru

Labguru (BioData Inc.), part of the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, currently serves over 650 customers worldwide, from global pharma, national research institutes, industry, academia all the way to cutting edge startups. Scientists around the globe worldwide are using Labguru to plan, document, track, streamline, automate and share their research and production. Labguru is a secure, cloud-based data management platform offering a complete solution for life science research and industry. It includes an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), LIMS, and an informatics platform, as well as molecular biology and chemistry tools, to enable the automation of the lab. Customizable experiment templates, integration of protocols, SOPs, and other cutting-edge features help to improve data quality, streamline workflows and reduce costs. Labguru is available on desktops and mobile devices via the cloud. For more information, visit www.Labguru.com .

