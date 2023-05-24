Youturn Health Earns FirstNet Verified™ Designation

First Responders Can Now Access Youturn Health via the FirstNet App Catalog

COPPELL, Texas, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a rigorous review process, Youturn Health is now FirstNet® Verified™ and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.

Youturn Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Heritage CARES) (PRNewswire)

Achieving a FirstNet Verified™ designation means Youturn Health is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety.

Youturn Health is a virtual solution that bridges the gap between inaction and seeking treatment for individuals and their family members struggling with stress management, substance use, or mental health before they reach a crisis point.

FirstNet – America's public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders, featuring more than 200 apps relevant to public safety's mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent third-party tests for security, relevancy, data privacy, and more.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be FirstNet Verified," said Hamilton Baiden, CEO of Youturn Health. "Too many first responders struggle in silence with issues like stress, trauma, substance misuse, and suicidal ideation. We're here to support them and their families wherever they are with their health and wellness journey."

Achieving a FirstNet Verified™ designation means Youturn Health is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will benefit from FirstNet reliability while using Youturn Health.

FirstNet, Built with AT&T is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders' incident response. And it's helping them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

"We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are high quality and relevant to public safety. And we're pleased that Youturn Health is now Verified and available to FirstNet subscribers," said Matt Walsh, assistant vice president, product management and development, FirstNet Program at AT&T.

"Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving missions. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome Youturn Health to the FirstNet App Catalog," said Jeff Bratcher, Chief Network and Technology Officer, First Responder Network Authority.

To learn more about Youturn Health, go to YouturnHealth.com. Click here for a full list of apps in the FirstNet App Catalog. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Youturn Health

Youturn Health is a virtual support program designed to help individuals and their family members struggling with stress, substance misuse, addiction, suicidal ideation, and grief utilizing evidence-based strategies. The core components of the comprehensive program include on-demand access to an online learning library, NAADAC-credentialed peer coaching, and support for family members. Learn more at YouturnHealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YouTurn Health