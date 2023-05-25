CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

DALLAS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO), today announces that Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Johansson, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

May 31, 2023 – The 20 th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis .





June 20-22, 2023 – The ROTH MKM 9 th Annual London Conference, in London, UK .





June 21, 2023 – The 9th Annual East Coast IDEAS Virtual Conference. ( – The 9Annual East Coast IDEAS Virtual Conference. ( www.threepartadvisors.com/east-coast

The presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.cecoenviro.com.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving the broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets globally providing innovative solutions and application expertise. CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. CECO solutions improve air and water quality, optimize emissions management, and increase energy efficiency for highly-engineered applications in power generation, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon processing and transport, electric vehicle production, polysilicon fabrication, semiconductor and electronics, battery production and recycling, specialty metals and steel production, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment and a wide range of other industrial end markets. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Company Contact:

Peter Johansson

Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

888-990-6670

investor.relations@onececo.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors, LLC

214-872-2710

investor.relations@onececo.com

Media Relations Contact:

Kimberly Plaskett

Corporate Communications Director

CECO-Communications@onececo.com

