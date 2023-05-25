ENJOY THE SOUNDS OF SUMMER AT MARGARITAVILLE'S ALL-INCLUSIVE RESORT DESTINATIONS

Introducing the First Annual Summer of Music Event, Taking Place at Margaritaville Island Reserve Collection Locations

MIAMI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville Island Reserve, the global lifestyle brand's collection of all-inclusive resorts with Karisma Hotels & Resorts, is excited to announce the first annual Summer of Music event coming to Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun, and Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya, opening this June. The nearly four-month-long event invites guests to soak up the sun and fun with non-stop musical performances, food and beverage specials, and pop-up spa experiences.

"We're excited to introduce the first-ever Summer of Music to our all-inclusive Margaritaville Island Reserve locations," said Frank Maduro, President of Premier Worldwide Marketing, the global sales and marketing representative for Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "These resorts are the perfect destinations for music lovers to enjoy the sounds of summer while kicking back in laidback luxury, margarita in hand."

Summer of Music will include complimentary, one-of-a-kind events like daily live performances from local artists bringing favorite genres of music to life, dance classes, Cheeseburger in Paradise parties, and musical-themed activities like fan favorite musical trivia and "finish the lyrics" game shows.

Each all-inclusive resort will also offer bespoke programming including karaoke, fiestas with live mariachi bands, Aqua Rock poolside performances, tiki beach parties, and silent discos at Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun. Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana will feature Margarita Madness pool parties, Cheeseburger in Paradise foam parties, nightly live music at the Salted Rim bar, and daily live music at LandShark Brewery & Grill. Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya will offer rocking pool parties with live performances, DJ sets, pool games, live music in the Entertainment Village, live music at The Punch Bar, and daily dining with live music at each of the ten restaurants.

This year's Summer of Music celebrations will take place from May 27th, 2023 - September 9th, 2023, with special headline event announcements for July and September coming soon. Guests can save up to 50 percent off their all-inclusive stay with rates covering all accommodations with tax, premium food & beverage offerings, 24-hour room service, Island Ambassador personal concierge service, and more.

With three locations spanning Riviera Cancun, Mexico; Riviera Maya, Mexico; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Margaritaville Island Reserve invites guests to an all-inclusive experience of laidback luxury. These Island Reserve Inclusive® concepts offer five-star global dining, unparalleled service, luxurious amenities, spectacular entertainment, and immersive experiences and activities taking place all year long. In addition to Summer of Music, guests can look forward to seasonal events throughout the year, including Oktoberfest in the fall and Margarita Month in February.

For more information and to book your next stay, call your travel advisor or visit: www.karismahotels.com/margaritaville-island-reserve-resorts/specials/summer-of-music

About Margaritaville Island Reserve

With three all-inclusive locations spanning Riviera Cancun, Mexico; Riviera Maya, Mexico; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma invites guests to experience five-star laidback luxury. These destinations offer five-star global dining, unparalleled service, luxurious amenities, spectacular entertainment, and immersive experiences and activities taking place all year long. Guests can look forward to seasonal events including Oktoberfest in the Fall, Margarita Month in February, and Summer of Music from May to September. The Island Reserve brands combine Karisma Hotels & Resorts' world-class, all-inclusive amenities with Margaritaville's signature sense of lighthearted fun and escapism to bring you the first all-inclusive Margaritaville resorts.

