Practice Better Founder, Nathalie Garcia Moves to Chief Strategy Officer, Announces Kim Walsh as New Chief Executive Officer

Kim Walsh brings over 20 years of experience to her role at Practice Better, furthering the company's mission to transform how wellness professionals empower their clients to live better.

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice Better , a leading, all-in-one practice management software platform for health and wellness professionals, announced today that Kim Walsh will be stepping in as CEO of the company. The strategic decision to bring on Kim Walsh comes on the heels of a $27 million investment led by Five Elms Capital and is intended to support the company as it enters its next phase of growth. Nathalie Garcia, Co-Founder of Practice Better, will step into a new role as Chief Strategy Officer where she will continue serving Practice Better's customers, employees, partners, and investors while supporting and advising Kim in her new role.

Kim brings experience in health and wellness footwear, technology, and CRM software from HubSpot. She spent 11 and a half years cultivating an extensive background in building businesses inside of HubSpot by partnering with product, partnerships, marketing, sales, operations, and strategy. During her time there, she helped build the Enterprise Business from $0-60 million in revenue and helped bring the GTM Partnership organization from $1-300 million in revenue. Following her time at HubSpot, Kim served as SVP of Apollo where she led all go-to-market functions and helped the company 3x revenue and 4x active users after closing a $110 million Series C led by Sequoia Capital.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Kim Walsh to Practice Better as our new CEO," says Nathalie Garcia. "This is an exciting time in Practice Better's journey and I'm confident that Kim is the right leader to shepherd us into this next stage of growth. Kim's operational excellence combined with empathy for customers and partners, makes her a great fit to lead us as CEO. I look forward to supporting her in her new position as I take on the role of Chief Strategy Officer."

"It's my honor to partner with our founders Nathalie and Graeme and the team to write Practice Better's next chapter. My goal is to make our customers, partners, employees, and investors proud -- proud to make an impact in the health and wellness community and help professionals grow their businesses, careers, and futures with Practice Better by making the lives of their clients better," says Kim Walsh, CEO of Practice Better.

As the Chief Strategy Officer, Nathalie will utilize her business expertise across all functions to advise on product strategy and industry positioning. She will be responsible for relaying the voice of customers and collaborating across all teams to fuel current and future growth for Practice Better.

Founded in 2016, Practice Better's features include scheduling and appointment management, telehealth, charting, billing, client engagement, online programs, payment processing, and more. The platform is designed to help practitioners who want to save time, reduce administrative burdens, and provide better care to their clients. Looking ahead, the company has ambitious plans to further the development of new integrations and strategic partnerships, enhance product features to help health professionals sustainably scale their businesses and deliver better client care, and more.

Practice Better is a leading all-in-one practice management software solution transforming how health & wellness professionals run their practices and support their clients. The company serves 10,000+ customers in over 70+ countries across the globe and processes hundreds of millions annually in payments on behalf of customers. Over 65% of PB customers' growth comes from word of mouth and referrals, Practice Better has recorded a 300% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). In addition to supporting thousands of nutrition-focused practitioners and coaches, Practice Better has seen incredible adoption from other verticals within the health and wellness space including naturopathic doctors, chiropractors, mental health therapists, and other wellness professionals. Its platform empowers wellness professionals to streamline admin work, engage clients, and scale their practices beyond the traditional 1:1 model. Its consistent, best-in-class NPS score and organic growth from word-of-mouth referrals are a testament to its happy customers.

