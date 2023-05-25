ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S ICON OF THE SEAS UPS THE ANTE AND APPETITE WITH NEW, REIMAGINED DINING

More than 20 Choices for Every Occasion Include a New Eight-Course Experience and the Cruise Line's First Food Hall

MIAMI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International's Icon of the Seas is turning the tables in January 2024 with an unmatched lineup of dining experiences designed for every type of family and vacationer. Travelers with an appetite for adventure can have their pick of more than 20 new and signature ways to dine and make memories, a combination of elevated experiences, spots for quick bites and venues made for families with kids.

From restaurants to walkup windows, casual to upscale, live music to chefs who put on a show, the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation will feature options for every occasion and mood. On the menu are new venues like the upscale Empire Supper Club, a swanky and lavish eight-course experience; AquaDome Market – Royal Caribbean's first food hall – and Izumi in the Park, an all-day window with fresh sushi and more. The variety of new flavors complement the favorites on board that range from Italian to Japanese and Mexican, including Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Izumi and El Loco Fresh.

"The experiences had over great food are at the heart of so many shared memories that we could all use more of in our day-to-day. We've designed Icon of the Seas to offer every guest, no matter their tastes, age and mood or the occasion, a variety of ways they can easily make those moments their way every day while on vacation," said Linken D'Souza, vice president, food and beverage, Royal Caribbean International. "If vacationers want to stick to their favorites, like kids and their chicken tenders, or mix it up every night and try new flavors, more than 20 experiences across Icon's eight neighborhoods make that possible – without compromise – more than ever."

Whether it's refueling on the go between the six record-breaking waterslides at Category 6 in Thrill Island or the whole family sitting down for breakfast, lunch or dinner in the Surfside neighborhood designed for young families, there are spots to grab a bite and a drink in and around each of Icon's eight neighborhoods.

Elevated Dining Experiences

Empire Supper Club – Near the lush Central Park neighborhood, the new experience is an extravagant night out with a taste of old New York . Bringing it to life is an eight-course menu of premium American cuisine, from caviar to wagyu; a drink paired with every dish; a swanky three-piece band playing unexpected renditions of modern favorites; and more.

Celebration Table – Special occasions and milestones get the VIP treatment at the new 12-seat private experience. Paired with AquaDome's sweeping ocean views, guests can have their choice of exclusive American, Italian, Asian and seafood menus, along with the option to add a personal touch with ambient plus-ups and menu upgrades.

Returning favorites – The good times continue at signature venues like Central Park's American steakhouse, Chops Grille, and Trellis Bar, with its debut menu of bites; the Dining Room, where three levels are matched with three courses; Hooked Seafood in AquaDome; Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Bar, new to Royal Promenade; the now two-level Coastal Kitchen in the Suite Neighborhood; and the exclusive Chef's Table experience.

Spots for Quick Bites

AquaDome Market – The lineup at Royal Caribbean's first food hall brings five different stalls and a selection of wines and beer to the table for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Flavors range from sweet and savory crepes at Creme de la Crepe to macaroni and cheese with a twist of tasty toppings at Mac's , to fresh pitas and bowls at Feta Mediterranean , to Asian-inspired treats like Korean beef and broccoli at GNGR , and sandwiches and salads at Toast and Garden .

Izumi in the Park – The all-day window debuts next to the first Izumi restaurant in Central Park, serving up fresh sushi and street food to go like taiyaki ice cream with Insta-worthy toppings.

The Pearl Cafe – A new stop for bites day or night, like freshly toasted sandwiches and ready-made salads, the cafe sits between The Pearl and floor-to-ceiling ocean views in Royal Promenade.

Basecamp – The new spot to refuel between memory-making in Thrill Island, Chill Island and The Hideaway serves drinks and treats like pretzel bites with cheese and crispy shrimp bao buns. For a sweet ending, nearby is Desserted , the new milkshake bar with over-the-top shakes, including adults-only boozy options.

The Grove – The new al fresco and casual Mediterranean dining option conveniently located on the suite sun deck in the Suite Neighborhood – only steps away from the private pool, whirlpool and cozy spots to hang out.

Returning favorites – Part of making convenience a staple of the dining lineup on Icon are the fan favorites, including Central Park's Park Cafe – now open in the evening for tapas – El Loco Fresh, the grab-and-go spot for Mexican delights in Chill Island; Sorrento's signature pies and a different specialty pizza for every day of the week in Royal Promenade; and the most expansive Windjammer buffet that offers an equally expansive menu of flavors from around the world, along with a section and selection designed for kids.

Family and Kids-Approved Eats

Surfside Eatery – The new buffet dedicated to families at the heart of Surfside , the stay-all-day neighborhood for young families, has options for all ages to enjoy at breakfast, lunch and dinner, including twists on kids classics for the grownups.

Pier 7 – It's about the all-day brunch at this new venue in Surfside , serving up casual California -inspired dishes like surf-and-turf tacos, smoked salmon benedict and sharable platters.

Surfside Bites – Surfside's pit stop makes maximizing every minute of adventure easy, thanks to the walkup window and its menu of quick snacks like burgers, popcorn chicken, cinnamon-sugar donut holes and more.

Returning favorites – From bow to stern, the whole family can have their pick from signature options like sushi and hibachi cooked by an expert chef who puts on a show at the Asian-inspired Izumi, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade for some friendly competition and bar bites, and Sprinkles for ice cream all day and night.

The lineup of new and returning favorites join the recently announced bars and nightlife that will light up Icon, including spots for families like The Lemon Post in Surfside, with a menu for adults and another for kids; and Dueling Pianos in Royal Promenade, the cruise line's first dueling pianos bar.

Starting January 2024, Icon will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami year-round and visit destinations like Royal Caribbean's award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Cozumel, Mexico; and Roatan, Honduras. More details about the first Icon Class ship will be revealed in the coming months. Vacationers can dive into all the Icon of Vacations has in store on www.RoyalCaribbean.com/Icon.

