ADERIS ENERGY EMPOWERS 2 GIGAWATTS OF CLEAN, RENEWABLE POWER THROUGH INNOVATIVE DISTRIBUTED ENERGY SOLUTIONS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aderis Energy, LLC, a technology pioneer in the field of distributed renewable energy, is proud to announce a landmark achievement in their commitment to a sustainable energy future. With their innovative integrated software and hardware platform, Aderis Energy has provided solutions for utility, commercial and industrial (C&I) scale generation projects worldwide, now cumulatively representing an extraordinary 2 gigawatts of clean, renewable power capacity.

Adam Baker, Director of Product Development at Aderis Energy, showcasing the ClearSky Plus inrush mitigation solution during a site tour for portfolio managers, investors, and technicians. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to see our solutions enable 2 gigawatts of renewable energy, and this achievement marks one of many significant milestones in our commitment to fostering a sustainable, distributed energy future," said Colton Ward, Technical Sales Executive of Aderis Energy, LLC.

Aderis Energy uniquely services the renewable energy sector with its focus on C&I scale generation projects and its range of integrated product solutions. From monitoring and control, power plant control and storage integration to interconnection solutions and weather stations, Aderis helps customers to affordably overcome complex utility integration barriers; requirements for inrush mitigation, zero export power plant control, custom inter tie protection relaying, and utility DERMS integration just to name a few.

The company's success in supporting over 2 gigawatts of clean energy generation underscores the central role of distributed energy resources (DERs) in the renewable energy sector. By incorporating their solutions into over 200 facilities worldwide, Aderis Energy demonstrates the viability and importance of distributed renewable energy providers while efficiently navigating diverse regional integration challenges.

"Our platform is a comprehensive solution, enabling our clients to meet complex utility requirements and maximize the benefits of their distributed energy resources," said Brad Micallef, President and COO of Aderis. "As we continue to provide state-of-the-art solutions, our mission remains steadfast: to support the rapid deployment of clean energy resources that results in sustainability and a considerable positive impact on the environment."

This milestone highlights the crucial roles of Aderis Energy in reshaping the energy industry – both as a thought leader and an innovative solutions provider. By supporting the implementation of a whopping 2 gigawatts of renewable energy, the company demonstrates its dedication to accelerating the global energy transition and fighting against climate change.

About Aderis Energy, LLC

Aderis Energy, LLC is an innovative clean energy company based in Cornelius, NC. Specializing in providing solutions for distributed energy resources (DERs) for C&I scale projects worldwide, Aderis Energy's proprietary integrated software and hardware platform plays a pivotal role in leading the global energy transition towards a more distributed, efficient, and sustainable future.

