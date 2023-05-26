Harvard Business School Celebrates 113th Commencement

BOSTON, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Business School (HBS) held its 113th Commencement exercises yesterday with a diploma ceremony on its campus in Boston.

"I have great optimism for the ways in which you will embody our mission." HBS Dean Srikant Datar to the Class of 2023.

After an all-University celebration in Harvard's Tercentenary Theatre in the morning, 984 students received their MBA degrees in front of the School's Baker Library | Bloomberg Center.

The top five percent of the MBA Class of 2023 (50 students) graduated with high distinction as Baker Scholars (named after the School's initial benefactor, George Fisher Baker). Eighty-two students earned their diplomas with distinction and 198 earned second-year honors.

Also participating in yesterday's ceremony were seven MBA graduates who were awarded their degrees this past March, with one student graduating with high distinction as a Baker Scholar, two with distinction, and three earning second-year honors.

In addition, 20 students in the Doctoral Program earned PhD degrees in the fields of business administration, business economics, organizational behavior, and health policy management. In March 2022, three students earned PhD degrees in health policy management. In November 2022, three students earned PhDs in business administration, health policy management, and organizational behavior.

Dean Srikant Datar presented the 2023 Alumni Achievement Awards to Reshma Kewalramani, MD, FASN (GMP 18, 2015), CEO and president, Vertex Pharmaceuticals; Depelsha Thomas McGruder (MBA 1998), COO and treasurer, Ford Foundation; founder, Moms of Black Boys United; Raymond J. McGuire (JD/MBA 1984), president, Lazard; Antonis C. Samaras (MBA 1976), member, Hellenic Parliament, Greek prime minister, 2012–2015; and Stephen A. Schwarzman (MBA 1972), chairman, CEO, and cofounder, Blackstone.

In his Commencement remarks, Dean Datar encouraged the new graduates to reflect on three important behaviors of leaders: active listening, "and" thinking, and acting courageously.

"Looking around the world today, I recognize the challenges that are facing you. As an optimist, I see this as a moment of great opportunity. During my lifetime, business has been an engine of prosperity in countries around the globe. It has lifted millions out of poverty and brought vital services and products to markets and people in ways that have enhanced their lives. Capitalism remains a system that—at its best—serves the best interests of society and spurs innovation. Even as we face challenges, I believe business can and will play a leadership role in devising solutions to society's most urgent problems," said Datar. "When I talk about leadership generally, I am talking about you specifically. I have great optimism for the ways in which you will embody our mission as leaders who make a difference in the world and by doing so leave the world in a better place."

